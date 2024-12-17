Scientists Crack Cancer’s Hidden Defense With a Breakthrough Protein Discovery

Scientists have discovered a key protein that helps cancer cells avoid detection by the immune system during a type of advanced therapy.
By creating a new drug that blocks this protein, researchers hope to make cancer treatments more effective, especially for hard-to-treat blood cancers. This breakthrough could lead to better survival rates and fewer relapses for patients.
Scientists at City of Hope, one of the leading cancer research and treatment centers in the U.S., have uncovered a key factor that allows cancer cells to evade CAR T cell therapy.
CAR T cell therapy is an advanced cancer treatment that trains the immune system to find and destroy tumor cells. It is commonly used for certain types of leukemia and lymphoma, both of which are blood cancers. However, some cancer cells have developed ways to hide from the immune system, making the treatment less effective. A new study published today (December 17) in the journal Cell could pave the way for more personalized therapies that improve patient outcomes.
Researchers identified a protein called YTHDF2, which plays a critical role in helping blood cancer cells survive and spread. In response, City of Hope developed a new drug compound called CCI-38. This compound targets and suppresses YTHDF2, slowing the growth of aggressive blood cancers and increasing the chances of successful treatment.
“We believe that using CCI-38 to target YTHDF2 will significantly enhance the effectiveness of CAR T cell therapy on blood cancer cells,” said Jianjun Chen, Ph.D., Simms/Mann Family Foundation Chair in Systems Biology and the director of the Center for RNA Biology and Therapeutics at Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope.
“One of the challenges in treating blood cancers is a phenomenon called ‘antigen escape.’ A key target for these therapies is a protein called CD19 found on the cancer cells,” added Dr. Chen, corresponding author of the new study.
However, in 28-68% of cases, the cancer cells lower or lose this CD19 marker, making treatments less effective. Although researchers are working on strategies to target multiple components, nearly half of patients are still affected by this issue.
YTHDF2 switches on genes that help cancer cells produce a stable energy source to fuel the cells’ ability to grow and spread. Moreover, this protein helps cancer cells conceal themselves by reducing the presence of antigen biomarkers that normally trigger the immune system to detect and attack cancer. Lastly, excess YTHDF2 works like a werewolf’s bite to transform blood cells from healthy to cancerous in mouse studies.
“Reducing the need for follow-up treatments could lead to better long-term survival and less relapse for our patients while lowering side effects and medical costs,” said Xiaolan Deng, Ph.D., an associate research professor in systems biology at Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope and a co-corresponding author of the study.
City of Hope, a recognized leader in CAR T cell therapies for glioblastoma and other cancers, has treated more than 1,600 patients since its CAR T program started in the late 1990s. The institution continues to have one of the most comprehensive CAR T cell clinical research programs in the world.
“Unraveling the biology underlying YTHDF2’s function will help us develop new strategies to prevent tumor cells from escaping immune surveillance,” said Zhen-Hua Chen, Ph.D., a staff scientist in systems biology at Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope and first author of the study. “This could lead to personalized approaches for patients whose blood cancers don’t respond to initial treatment or who relapse after initial response to T cell-based immunotherapy.”
The City of Hope team has filed a patent application covering critical aspects of this work, which holds implications for improving care for patients with other cancers and severe autoimmune diseases. The next phase of research will focus on improving CCI-38’s safety and effectiveness, exploring new methods to drive YTHDF2 out of cancer cells, and developing clinical trials.
Reference: “YTHDF2 promotes ATP synthesis and immune evasion in B cell malignancies” by Zhenhua Chen, Chengwu Zeng, Lu Yang, Yuan Che, Meiling Chen, Lillian Sau, Bintao Wang, Keren Zhou, Yu Chen, Ying Qing, Chao Shen, Tingjian Zhang, Mark Wunderlich, Dong Wu, Wei Li, Kitty Wang, Keith Leung, Miao Sun, Tingting Tang, Xin He, Lianjun Zhang, Srividya Swaminathan, James C. Mulloy, Markus Müschen, Huilin Huang, Hengyou Weng, Gang Xiao, Xiaolan Deng and Jianjun Chen, 17 December 2024, Cell.
DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2024.11.007
The Cell study “YTHDF2 promotes ATP synthesis and immune-evasion in B-cell malignancies,” was supported by a National Institutes of Health grant (P30CA33572), multiple NIH R01 grants to Dr. Jianjun Chen(CA280389, CA271497, CA243386, CA214965, CA236399 and CA211614), and funding from the Simms/Mann Family Foundation.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
What about ovarian cancer ? For my wife
Dear Ed,
The link to the publication has the authors’ email addresses.
You may send them an e-mail with your questions.
Best regards,
Armando
My understanding then of this article is meat beans fish is the correct diet to avoid cancer
Good article. My sister 87 years of age went for mamogram and they found cancer in her breat. Thanks
This is fantastic.
Fantastic, these types of discoverys can only snowball and the commencement of such therapies will certainly lend themselves to other areas of cancer and prevention methodology. ‘KEEP UP THE GREAT WORK ‘.
This is the beauty of science. All these scientists, have ancestors of different ethnic backgrounds.
All of the scientists have been working on a cure for so long. Stop the lies about scientists not wanting to find cures to cancer.
This has been the beauty of America. STOP believing the lies about science. What a great day for the future of mankind.
Thank God for these scientists. My sister died with blood cancer in the 90s.
Don’t mind those who criticize you great scientist. Keep on discover something so that you can help more individuals have problem for their health I know you can do it your talented individuals. You are gifted person . We are proud to all of you. Almighty god bless you always .
So is this why you used COVID-19. To do dna swap test? Funny name CD19……
CHINA MUCH????????
I am thankful to the invention of CAR T and salute to the team.
I got relapse to my NHL and finally treated by CAR T successfully.A 21 months marathon.Thanks GOD for giving me a second life.The new discovery is another milestone to treat Lymphoma patient more effectively.A help to mankind.The cost still remain a factor to help all patients.I am lucky,got all the pre and post treatment,totally free-being
a CANADIAN.
The success of science in all sections of life and beyond from EARTH to SPACE, is a reality.
This is Amazing work.
This is extremely hard work every second that is contributed to helping cure this world diseases. Please U.S. government and China etc never stop
Putting the funding toward this research it will be rewarded and remembered.