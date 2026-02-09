Scientists Discover a Giant Hidden Lava Tunnel Beneath Venus

Scientists have uncovered evidence of a gigantic empty lava tunnel beneath Venus, revealing a hidden volcanic world on Earth’s mysterious twin.

Volcanic landscapes are not limited to Earth. Scientists have previously identified signs of volcanic activity, including lava tubes, on Mars and the Moon. Now, researchers at the University of Trento have found compelling evidence that Venus also contains an empty lava tube beneath its surface. This finding adds to growing evidence that volcanism has played a major role in shaping Venus’s surface and geological history.

The underground structure was detected through the analysis of radar data as part of a research project funded by the Italian Space Agency. The results of the study were published today (February 9) in Nature Communications.

A Rare Look Beneath Venus’s Surface

“Our knowledge of Venus is still limited, and until now we have never had the opportunity to directly observe processes occurring beneath the surface of Earth’s twin planet. The identification of a volcanic cavity is therefore of particular importance, as it allows us to validate theories that for many years have only hypothesized their existence,” explains Lorenzo Bruzzone, the coordinator of the research, full professor of Telecommunications and head of the Remote Sensing Laboratory at the Department of Information Engineering and Computer Science of the University of Trento.

“This discovery contributes to a deeper understanding of the processes that have shaped Venus’s evolution and opens new perspectives for the study of the planet,” he adds.

Why Lava Tubes Are Hard to Detect

Locating lava tubes on other planets is extremely challenging. Because these structures form underground, they typically remain hidden from view. They are usually discovered only when a section of the roof collapses, leaving a pit that can be seen at the surface. These surface openings can point to the presence of a lava tube and may also indicate a possible entrance.

On Venus, the task is even more difficult. Thick clouds permanently blanket the planet, blocking direct observation with traditional cameras. As a result, scientists must rely on radar imaging to study the surface and what lies beneath it.

Magellan Radar Data Reveals a Hidden Structure

From 1990 to 1992, NASA’s Magellan spacecraft mapped Venus using a Synthetic Aperture Radar system. The research team examined Magellan’s radar images in areas showing signs of localized surface collapse. Using an imaging technique they developed to identify underground conduits near skylights, they detected a large subsurface structure in the Nyx Mons region, named after the Greek goddess of the night.

“We analyzed Magellan’s radar images where there are signs of localized surface collapses using an imaging technique that we have developed to detect and characterize underground conduits near skylights. Our analyses revealed the existence of a large subsurface conduit in the region of Nyx Mons, the area named after the Greek goddess of the night. We interpret the structure as a possible lava tube (pyroduct), with an estimated diameter of approximately one kilometer, a roof thickness of at least 150 meters, and an empty void deep of no less than 375 meters,” says Bruzzone.

Why Venus May Produce Giant Lava Tubes

Conditions on Venus may actually favor the formation of unusually large lava tubes. The planet’s lower gravity and dense atmosphere could allow molten lava to quickly develop a thick, insulating crust once it flows away from a volcanic vent. This crust would help preserve large underground channels as lava continues to move beneath the surface.

The lava tube identified by the researchers appears to be both wider and taller than lava tubes found on Earth or those predicted for Mars. Its size places it at the upper end of what scientists have proposed, and in one instance observed, on the Moon. This scale is consistent with other volcanic features on Venus, including lava channels that are longer and larger than those seen on other rocky planets.

Implications for Future Venus Missions

“The available data allow us to confirm and measure only the portion of the cavity close to the skylight. However, analysis of the morphology and elevation of the surrounding terrain, together with the presence of other pits similar with the one studied, supports the hypothesis that the subsurface conduits may extend for at least 45 kilometers,” Bruzzone explains.

“To test this hypothesis and identify additional lava tubes, new higher-resolution images and data acquired by radar systems capable of penetrating the surface will be required. The results of this study are therefore very important for future missions to Venus, such as the European Space Agency’s Envision and NASA’s Veritas.”

Both missions will carry advanced radar instruments designed to produce sharper surface images, allowing scientists to analyze small pits in far greater detail. Envision will also include an orbital ground penetrating radar (Subsurface Radar Sounder) capable of probing several hundred meters below the surface and potentially detecting underground conduits even when no surface openings are visible.

“Our discovery therefore represents only the beginning of a long and fascinating research activity,” he concludes.

Reference: “Radar-based observation of a lava tube on Venus” by Leonardo Carrer, Elena Diana and Lorenzo Bruzzone, 9 February 2026, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-68643-6

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