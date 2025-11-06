Scientists Discover a Potential Bacterial Solution to “Forever Chemicals”

A photosynthetic bacterium shows promise in capturing PFAS, offering new hope for microbial cleanup of “forever chemicals.”

Researchers from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Engineering are turning to an unexpected source in their effort to combat toxic “forever chemicals.”

In the laboratories of Rajib Saha and Nirupam Aich, scientists identified that a widely found photosynthetic bacterium, Rhodopseudomonas palustris, can interact with perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), one of the most persistent PFAS compounds. Their research, featured in Environmental Science: Advances, revealed that the bacterium absorbs PFOA into its cell membrane, with this interaction changing over time.

This finding offers key insight into how naturally occurring microbes might eventually be used to help break down PFAS, presenting a promising path toward cleaner water and a healthier environment.

Experimental findings and early limitations

During controlled experiments, the researchers found that R. palustris was able to remove about 44% of PFOA from its surrounding medium within 20 days. However, a significant portion of the chemical was later released, most likely as a result of cell lysis, underscoring both the potential and current limitations of using living microorganisms to capture or transform PFAS.

“While R. palustris didn’t completely degrade the chemical, our findings suggest a stepwise mechanism where the bacterium may initially trap PFOA in its membranes,” said Saha, Richard L. and Carol S. McNeel Associate Professor. “This gives us a foundation to explore future genetic or systems biology interventions that could improve retention or even enable biotransformation.”

Cross-lab collaboration and interdisciplinary insights

The Aich Lab contributed expertise in PFAS detection, enabling precise chemical analysis of PFOA concentrations and behavior over time. Meanwhile, Saha’s team performed experiments, helping interpret the organism’s reaction to varying PFAS concentrations.

“This kind of collaboration is exactly what’s needed to address complex environmental challenges,” said Aich, Richard L. McNeel Associate Professor. “By bringing together microbiology, chemical engineering, and environmental analytical science, we’re gaining a more complete picture of how to tackle PFAS pollution with biological tools.”

PFAS contamination has become a global concern due to its persistence in water and soil. Current treatment methods are costly and energy-intensive. Harnessing microbial systems offers a potentially lower-impact, scalable solution — though much work remains to be done.

This research marks a promising step toward that goal, and the teams are already exploring follow-up studies involving microbial engineering and synthetic biology to enhance degradation potential.

Reference: “Unique adaptations of a photosynthetic microbe Rhodopseudomonas palustris to the toxicological effects of perfluorooctanoic acid ” by Mark Kathol, Anika Azme, Sumaiya Saifur, Nirupam Aich and Rajib Saha, 1 July 2025, Environmental Science: Advances.

DOI: 10.1039/D5VA00106D

Funded by Layman Award and Nebraska Collaboration Initiative Grant Awarded to Aich and Saha

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