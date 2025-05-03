Scientists Discover Belly Fat “Trigger” in Aging Bodies

Scientists discovered a new stem cell type, CP-As, that fuels belly fat growth in middle age, offering a target for therapies to combat age-related obesity and disease.
It’s well known that waistlines tend to expand during middle age, but the concern goes far beyond appearance. Abdominal fat is linked to accelerated aging and a slower metabolism, which in turn raises the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic conditions. However, exactly how age transforms a six pack into a softer stomach is unknown.
Now, new preclinical research from City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer and diabetes research centers in the U.S., has identified a key cellular mechanism responsible for age-related abdominal fat accumulation.
Published in Science, the study sheds light on why fat tends to concentrate around the midsection as we age—and reveals a promising therapeutic target that could help prevent belly fat and support healthier aging.
“People often lose muscle and gain body fat as they age—even when their body weight remains the same,” said Qiong (Annabel) Wang, Ph.D., the study’s co-corresponding author and an associate professor of molecular and cellular endocrinology at City of Hope’s Arthur Riggs Diabetes & Metabolism Research Institute, one of the world’s foremost scientific organizations dedicated to investigating the biology and treatment of diabetes. “We discovered aging triggers the arrival of a new type of adult stem cell and enhances the body’s massive production of new fat cells, especially around the belly.”
In collaboration with the UCLA laboratory co-corresponding author Xia Yang, Ph.D., the scientists conducted a series of mouse experiments later validated on human cells. Wang and her colleagues focused on white adipose tissue (WAT), the fatty tissue responsible for age-related weight gain.
Investigating Fat-Producing Stem Cells
While it’s well-known that fat cells grow larger with age, the scientists suspected that WAT also expanded by producing new fat cells, meaning it may have an unlimited potential to grow.
To test their hypothesis, the researchers focused on adipocyte progenitor cells (APCs), a group of stem cells in WAT that evolve into fat cells.
The City of Hope team first transplanted APCs from young and older mice into a second group of young mice. The APCs from the older animals rapidly generated a colossal amount of fat cells.
When the team transplanted APCs from young mice into the older mice, however, the stem cells did not manufacture many new fat cells. The results confirmed that older APCs are equipped to independently make new fat cells, regardless of their host’s age.
Aging Supercharges Fat Cell Production
Using single-cell RNA sequencing, the scientists next compared APC gene activity in young and older mice. While barely active in young mice, APCs woke up with a vengeance in middle-aged mice and began pumping out new fat cells.
“While most adult stem cells’ capacity to grow wanes with age, the opposite holds true with APCs — aging unlocks these cells’ power to evolve and spread,” said Adolfo Garcia-Ocana, Ph.D., the Ruth B. & Robert K. Lanman Endowed Chair in Gene Regulation & Drug Discovery Research and chair of the Department of Molecular & Cellular Endocrinology at City of Hope. “This is the first evidence that our bellies expand with age due to the APCs’ high output of new fat cells.”
Aging also transformed the APCs into a new type of stem cell called committed preadipocytes, age-specific (CP-As). Arising in middle age, CP-A cells actively churn out new fat cells, explaining why older mice gain more weight.
A signaling pathway called leukemia inhibitory factor receptor (LIFR) proved critical for promoting these CP-A cells to multiply and evolve into fat cells.
“We discovered that the body’s fat-making process is driven by LIFR. While young mice don’t require this signal to make fat, older mice do,” explained Wang. “Our research indicates that LIFR plays a crucial role in triggering CP-As to create new fat cells and expand belly fat in older mice.”
Human Relevance and Future Directions
Using single-cell RNA sequencing on samples from people of various ages, Wang and her colleagues next studied APCs from human tissue in the lab. Again, the team also identified similar CP-A cells that had an increased number in middle-aged people’s tissue. Their discovery also illustrates that CP-As in humans have high capacity in creating new fat cells.
“Our findings highlight the importance of controlling new fat-cell formation to address age-related obesity,” said Wang. “Understanding the role of CP-As in metabolic disorders and how these cells emerge during aging could lead to new medical solutions for reducing belly fat and improving health and longevity.”
Future research will focus on tracking CP-A cells in animal models, observing CP-A cells in humans and developing new strategies that eliminate or block the cells to prevent age-related fat gain.
Reference: “Distinct adipose progenitor cells emerging with age drive active adipogenesis” by Guan Wang, Gaoyan Li, Anying Song, Yutian Zhao, Jiayu Yu, Yifan Wang, Wenting Dai, Martha Salas, Hanjun Qin, Leonard Medrano, Joan Dow, Aimin Li, Brian Armstrong, Patrick T. Fueger, Hua Yu, Yi Zhu, Mengle Shao, Xiwei Wu, Lei Jiang, Judith Campisi, Xia Yang and Qiong A. Wang, 25 April 2025, Science.
DOI: 10.1126/science.adj0430
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I’m 75 years old man. Played sports and gym over 45 years. Since I had ulcerated colitis, in 2018, Due to steroids tablets to cure it for few months Now have bloted and obese stomach. Although go for walks with group once a week and short walks my stomach is still big. Now have problems with both ankles. One leg is more sore. Worried about full blown diabetic. Taking aryuvedic herbal medication and cold laser treatment. Doctors and hospitals don’t help. So don’t know what else I’m supposed to do. Any suggestions will help me.
50yrs here – what I”m doing. I’m running a race today – so I’m on the right track. I’ll brain dump what I do.
Here is your mission should you choose to accept it:
Move more, eat less. Sleep right. Treat any possible nutrition deficiencies. As we age we become anabolically resistant. Front load your meals with protein. 30g for breakfast earlier in the day. Don’t eat 2-3hrs before bed. Get serious and cut all sweets and treats they will undo all your work. Cut alcohol if not done for the exact same reason. Find ways to move, get off the couch – eliminate anything that you think might be sedentary -eg TV. Expose yourself to the sun in the morning. Ensure your not vitamin D deficient – get tested – 90% of the population is, unless your a sun baby. If food has lost flavor you are zinc deficient. Dose 400mg magnesium before bed for good sleep recovery.
Don’t do this all at once, you can’t fix it over night. Slowly work up. Listen to your body. Don’t ignore pain. If you resistance train, ease into it. Give yourself 3-5 days rest between bouts for the first couple weeks. Use the machines, they prevent injury and allow you to push hard.
Start with this:
Alternate with ice / heat your ankles to take down swelling. On days you don’t big walk – strengthen them – work up slowly, _do calf raises_. Do the raise SLOWLY, count to 5 up, count to 5 down. Do 3 sets of 5 reps of those – give yourself 3 days rest between bouts of calf raises. They are hurt because they can’t keep up to the extra weight. Do your walks on the days that don’t include the raises. This will suck at first. When it gets too easy, add repetitions, you don’t need to go higher than 3 sets of 15. Once that’s easy, add 5lbs in a backpack and drop back down to 3×5. Careful with added weight, your Achilles tendon has limits, Whatever you do, don’t force anything through pain. Resistive muscle tiredness is normal – sharp acute pain is not.
You are 75. Likely loosing the battle with muscle and testosterone. You can do all the resistance training without gains if your diet, nutrition or sleep is off. Get 1g of protein for every lb of lean mass calculated weight you have. Estimate your BF percentage (use online photos) subtract that from your total weight for your actual lean mass.
Google everything I’ve said, google your own thoughts. You got this.
Also find other exercises. Cycling/swimming should not impact your ankles, but get you some well deserved cardio.
Thank you Chris! Please keep sharing your knowledge and helping others! We’re listening
I have crohns and I’m a long time survivor of prednisone as the method to manage a flair up. It runs in my family and doctor advised not to use prednisone long term as I can lead to steroidal diabetes and it also thins your bones. I get bone density tests and stay on it for 10 days at a time
. Mother had diabetes and bone thinning due to 20 plus years of steroid. The fear is if you break a bone while on steroids it can take forever to heal and may not ever feel right. I was told to be careful not to break bone while I’m on it and get off as quickly as possible. They may explain the trouble in your ankles as that happened to me. Maybe a bone density test might help and then diet and meds to strengthen. Also almost every crohns patient is vitamin deficient in vitamin D, B, folic, and niacin so I get a blood assay test that tells them my vitamin levels and treat according. I also had these really weird bruises on my one leg Erythema nodosum is a rare sign but I had it. Usually presents in the shin area. Also developed a lot of food allergies which sent me to the ER room and 10 days bowel rest. Get back into GI doctor and manage diet is best also they have new ways to treat you ask about biologic meds. They may help. As my GI said they don’t treat bowel diseases with steroids any more. Be patient it’s a process, change diet, keep exercising to avoid depression as chronic disease go hand in hand, and seek medical care that avoid steroids. Steroids not long term fix and bad side effects, we all suffer from Malabsorption and get round distended bellies with a lot of pain. I hope this helps. I’ve had crohns for 45+ years and this is what I learned. Be careful with some holistic treatments as some can make it worse and bring on a flare up..I was in the ER after trying probiotics as I tried every natural cure. Lots of food allergies now so listen to your gut after ingesting meals and look for those allergies. I hope you can exercise patience as you will have good days and bad days and learn to be kind to yourself in the bad days. It’s manageable you just have to do the education part and avoid items that hurt. Get your support group either online or friends n family you will need it. Good luck my friend and stay vigilant. Sher
You are fifty ..body hasn’t changed yet. The not eating much isnt correct – it is more about getting toxins out of body. Doing weight lifting is another key…not aerobic… anaerobic is the exercise key. Best to the gentleman who took steroids – they are something else aren’t they.
I think you need to exercise daily.
Ornithine…shuts down the chronic stress response.
Oh nice
Get rid of bread and sugars in your diet. Worked for me.
Intermittent fasting. Get the Free App. Go to play store and download. Easy Fast App. Its great.
Ketogenic Diet
I am 70 years old. I have Crohn’s disease which was diagnosed when I was 50. Prednisone was prescribed to me and I had similar side affects. There are other treatments available. Seek a Gastroenterologist that will examine your case and offer you different solutions and treatments. Walk! Even if it’s just a few minutes. Start slow and build each day. Seek a senior center that offers exercise classes. Exercise and a proper diet will do wonders for you!
Another commentor suggested Crohn’s disease. If that doesn’t fit the bill, look into Celiac or an ATI sensitivity (very similar to Celiac but not as damaging and does not show up on any tests, diagnosed only through elimination diet). My dad is in the same boat as you, a massive factor turned out to be an ATI sensitivity. We led to the conclusion when I got diagnosed, because of rheumatoid arthritis symptoms and such explosive weight gain, specifically around my belly, that he was distraught over the possiblity I was pregnant at 16. The symptoms can present and change at any point in life. After you’ve tried cutting out cereal grains, whether you stick to the diet or not, slowly reduce the amount of simple sugars you’re eating. I do not suggest doing both, doing so will cause depression and anxiety. Oh, last thing on ATI sensitivity, most vinegar used in commercial foods is a hidden trigger.
*both at the same time. Cutting out to huge food groups at once is crazy hard on the psyche
I think you need to exercise daily. The swelling is probably circulation problems. Walking will be very helpful. Use a walking stick if don’t feel stable.
Eat less, move more. Cut out junk food too much sugar salt and bad oil. Eat more fruits and vegetables. There is an obesity and diabetes epidemic in this country. All the addicting chemicals in junk food is one of the reasons. 50 years ago there weren’t so many fat ppl.
Everything, Chris recommended is right on, with everything I have been studying the last five months. Very solid advice !!!
It’s not rocket science!
No dairy!
No wheat!
No sugar!
Put legs in the air and twirl your ankles