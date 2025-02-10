Scientists Discover That Drinking This Supplement Could Improve Your Heart Health

A small study found that drinking ketones improved heart efficiency in type 2 diabetes patients, supporting the hypothesis that ketosis benefits cardiovascular health, though further research is needed.

Drinking ketones improves heart health, according to a new small-scale study from the University of Portsmouth.

This is the first time people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) have been given a drink containing ketone esters—a supplement designed to induce ketosis—to monitor its effects on the heart.

Ketosis is a metabolic state in which the body burns fat instead of carbohydrates for energy.

The study was conducted following the discovery that a new drug treatment aimed at lowering blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes also reduced the risk of death from cardiovascular disease. However, further research was needed to understand why.

Promising Results Show Improved Cardiac Efficiency

Study author, Dr. Maria Perissiou from the University of Portsmouth’s School of Psychology, Sport and Health Sciences, said: “It’s still early days, but these results are promising. We saw an improvement in cardiac efficiency after the participants had the drink with ketones, compared to a placebo drink.”

The trial involved 13 participants who were given a drink with ketones, and then a placebo drink over a week later. Their cardiovascular function was measured 30 minutes later using non-invasive monitoring, similar to an ECG; ultrasound to assess microvascular function, which looks at the health of the vessels; and infrared spectroscopy, which assesses the blood flow into small vessels.

Dr. Perissiou said: “In all 13 of the participants, their hearts were working more efficiently after the ketone drink at rest and during moderate-intensity exercise, compared to the placebo drink. I’m feeling very positive about the results, but more research is needed because we only assessed participants on the day, which means we have no idea what the chronic impact of drinking ketones would be.”

A Chance Discovery Linked to Diabetes Treatment

Dr. Perissiou added that the effect of ketones on heart health is a serendipitous finding: “It’s only really by chance that we’ve been able to establish this connection after seeing an improvement in cardiovascular health of patients being treated for diabetes with a drug called sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors (SGLT2i).”

Our bodies have two different fuel tanks – glucose and free fatty acids. Healthy people use glucose because it’s more efficient, but people with diabetes tend to use free fatty acids because their bodies are unable to break down glucose into energy due to insulin resistance.

Dr. Perissiou said: “For patients with diabetes, glucose can stay in the bloodstream and act like rust — destroying the vessels gradually. And for those with type-2 diabetes, their hearts are using fatty acids and gradually working harder and harder, which means they’re at risk of dying from different cardiovascular diseases.

“The drug SGLT2i was used to lower glucose in patients with diabetes and longitudinal studies were showing that it was inadvertently protecting the heart. The hypothesis was that the drug induces ketosis and the heart was using ketones, which improved heart health, but the evidence for this was limited so our research set out to prove the connection.”

Reference: “Ketone monoester ingestion improves cardiac function in adults with type 2 diabetes: a double-blind, placebo controlled, randomised, crossover trial” by M. Perissiou, Z.L. Saynor, K. Feka, C. Edwards, T.J. James, J. Corbett, H. Mayes, J. Shute, M. Cummings, M.I. Black, W.D. Strain, J.P Little and A.I. Shepherd, 17 January 2025, Journal of Applied Physiology.

DOI: 10.1152/japplphysiol.00800.2024

