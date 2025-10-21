Stopping Omega-3s? Benefits May Disappear “Rapidly,” Study Warns

A new Finnish study reveals that the omega-3 fatty acid eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) affects each person’s metabolism differently.

A new study has found that the health benefits of eicosapentaenoic acid, a fatty acid linked to heart protection, can differ greatly from person to person. The research highlights how individual metabolism plays a crucial role in preventing cardiovascular disease.

Scientists in Finland examined how eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), an omega-3 fatty acid found in fish oil, influences blood lipid levels and overall metabolism in healthy adults.

While EPA has been shown to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in people with high cholesterol or existing heart conditions, its impact on those without such issues has remained unclear. Researchers have also known little about how EPA builds up in lipoproteins, which transport fats through the bloodstream.

In this investigation, 38 volunteers received unusually large doses of EPA supplements. Blood samples collected before, during, and after the trial revealed striking differences in how each individual responded to the fatty acid.

“The samples taken during supplementation clearly show the effect of EPA on all participants. Having said that, all samples were different among the group. In other words, each individual has a unique lipoprotein lipidome in their circulation, a ‘lipid fingerprint’, if you will, that persisted despite EPA supplementation,” says Professor Katariina Öörni, one of the two lead authors of the article, from the Faculty of Biological and Environmental Sciences, University of Helsinki, and the Wihuri Research Institute.

EPA effectively absorbed, but blood levels fall rapidly

The study also demonstrated that EPA is effectively absorbed, multiplying its concentration in the blood. However, the levels fall rapidly after supplementation ends. The strongest responses were seen in participants with low baseline EPA levels.

In addition, EPA improves the blood lipid profile and reduces lipoprotein attachment to components of the arterial walls. This reduction is important, as it is precisely such accumulation that leads to atherosclerosis.

Because of the short-term nature of the study, long-term effects remain unknown. The results nevertheless demonstrate how EPA modifies blood lipid composition and the risk mechanisms associated with atherosclerosis also in healthy individuals.

“The findings highlight the importance of metabolism in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. EPA’s effects varied more between individuals than we expected. We also demonstrated that these effects dissipate quickly, which is good to know in case EPA were to have adverse effects,” Doctoral Researcher Lauri Äikäs sums up.

Next, the researchers will conduct cellular tests to determine how EPA supplementation affects the functioning of inflammatory cells and especially the amount of lipid mediators that suppress inflammation.

“It’s interesting to see how, for instance, dietary changes affect lipoprotein quality, or the individual lipid fingerprint,” Öörni muses.

Reference: “Icosapent ethyl–induced lipoprotein remodeling and its impact on cardiovascular disease risk markers in normolipidemic individuals” by Lauri Äikäs, Petri T. Kovanen, Martina B. Lorey, Reijo Laaksonen, Minna Holopainen, Hanna Ruhanen, Reijo Käkelä, Matti Jauhiainen, Martin Hermansson and Katariina Öörni, 10 October 2025, JCI Insight.

DOI: 10.1172/jci.insight.193637

