Scientists Identify Key Lifestyle Factor Linked to Cognitive Decline Among Older Adults

The research examined survey responses over a decade from 32,000 adults aged 50 and older across 14 European countries.
A new study led by UCL researchers suggests that smoking could be one of the most significant lifestyle factors influencing the rate of cognitive decline as we age.
The study, published in Nature Communications, analyzed data from 32,000 adults aged 50 or over from 14 European countries who responded to surveys over 10 years.
The researchers investigated how rates of cognitive decline might differ among cognitively-healthy older adults with different combinations of health-related behaviors, including smoking, physical activity, alcohol consumption, and social contact.
Findings on Cognitive Decline
Cognitive function was assessed according to participants’ performance in memory and verbal fluency tests. Participants were grouped into lifestyles based on whether they smoked or not, whether they did both moderate and vigorous physical activity at least once per week, whether they saw friends and family at least weekly, and whether they drank more or the same/less than two alcoholic drinks per day (men) or one drink per day (women).
They found that cognitive decline was faster for lifestyles that included smoking, while cognitive decline was generally similar for all non-smoking lifestyles. Smoking lifestyles had cognitive scores that declined up to 85% more over 10 years than non-smoking lifestyles.
The exception was smokers who had a healthy lifestyle in all other areas – that is, they did regular exercise, drank alcohol in moderation, and socialized regularly. This group had a rate of cognitive decline similar to non-smokers.
Importance of Non-Smoking and Healthy Behaviors
Lead author Dr. Mikaela Bloomberg (UCL Behavioural Science & Health) said: “Our study is observational so cannot definitively establish cause and effect, but it suggests smoking might be a particularly important factor influencing the rate of cognitive aging.
“Previous evidence suggests individuals who engage in more healthy behaviors have slower cognitive decline; however, it was unclear whether all behaviors contributed equally to cognitive decline, or if there were specific behaviours driving these results.
“Our findings suggest that among the healthy behaviors we examined, not smoking may be among the most important in terms of maintaining cognitive function.
“For people who aren’t able to stop smoking, our results suggest that engaging in other healthy behaviors such as regular exercise, moderate alcohol consumption, and being socially active may help offset adverse cognitive effects associated with smoking.”
The researchers accounted for a range of factors that might have influenced the findings, including age, gender, country, education, wealth, and chronic conditions.
Reference: “Healthy lifestyle and cognitive decline in middle-aged and older adults residing in 14 European countries” by Mikaela Bloomberg, Graciela Muniz-Terrera, Laura Brocklebank and Andrew Steptoe, 27 June 2024, Nature Communications.
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-49262-5
The team used data from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (ELSA) and the Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe (SHARE). ELSA is funded by the National Institute on Aging and by UK Government departments coordinated by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR). SHARE receives funding from the European Union. Study authors received funding from the Economic and Social Research Council.
I stopped smoking 50 years ago AND alcohol 5 years ago.I
Distinctly felt the clarity of thought and well being that happened, particularly alcohol
I m now 86 and follow a VERY well planned lifestyle.
Good diet and exercise plus regular Medical check ups
Only thing I take us statin as a precaution.
Good for you! Hope you stay healthy.
Stating are horrible go do some research on them
Pug you are an imbecile hmg/coA red inhibitor forever
Actually, I think you’re the one that needs to go and do some real research. Clearly, reading all these ill considered articles from so-called health groups have left you very confused. Hence your somewhat idiotic comment.
Statins are proved to be beneficial to users under certain circumstances.
How odd that the 4 people in my circle that developed dementia and Alzheimer’s were non smokers and only 1 drank wine on a regular basis …
I’m happy for your changes etc however new evidence is showing that statins actually create less cholesterol production which can cause mental decline and or create mental confusion and quite a few other malodies. You might start studying that. All functional medicine doctors are against it. Lots out there about it. Seems like you might enjoy the information.
Keep up the great work! So happy to know you are doing well!
Cognitive decline is an incredibly serious threat to the security of the entire senior population, more so than people fleeing violence and poverty in south and Central America. Yet the majority of these comments are about a political event that has lasted and will last less than a decade. The short sightedness of the current US population is a disgrace. When your parents, or even you start speaking in word salad, I wonder if you will remember even one salient point of the posted article.
( Why not train the motivated, trained, and screened immigrants to care for the elderly folks with dementia?)
All the people I know who hate smoke have a much lower IQ and are all suffering from psychological problems as well as engaging in criminal behavior, using smoke as a justification for murder and stealing. It’s like a secret code amongst thieves.
Age brings me pain, pain brings me wisdom and wisdom brings me tolerance!
Agreed
I don’t understand. Did you mean people who love smoke??
Sparky, unintelligent comments aside I ask the question: If humans were created and designed to inhale smoke, nicotinamide, tars, drugs, Canabinoids, alcohol, then why did the design not compensate for man’s stupidity?
Begs the question of the intention of the design originator. If your relatves were only wrist draggers,
Or pond scam buddies, why emulate their inadequacies?
Some very good points were made & working to maintain them enhances our mental clarity & lessens our dive into MMCI (Mild to Moderate Cognitive Impairment)…& It’s worth the Effort.
Illustration credit should be given, whether stock, AI or done by an illustrator on commission. Cheers.
Yes the illustration is great
However nicotine is associated with major reductions in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s risk. From what I understand it’s tobacco and smoking that seems to cause the harm, rather than the drug itself, nicotine.
Based on this “The exception was smokers who had a healthy lifestyle in all other areas – that is, they did regular exercise, drank alcohol in moderation, and socialized regularly. This group had a rate of cognitive decline similar to non-smokers” It seems like what the study actually showed, is that people who lead unhealthy lifestyles are more likely to smoke. . . Shocking.
And what about drinking? Alcohol is worse for your health than smoking and can now lead to Cancer, even if still used in moderation. How about reporting on that? No huh? Of course not. Always blame tobacco for everything when there are worse products out there.
My Mother was a Senior Gynaecologist Consultant in London.
She retired at 50 after she was diagnosed at 45 with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Disease, she lived until her 75th birthday after years of various treatments.
Mother never smoked or enjoyed a wine, the Medics and various experiments couldn’t highlight as to the cause of this disease.
Mother used to say we’re all different at birth – everyone is created differently we have to understand we’re all not the same.
Shall we say it’s down to a bit of luck.