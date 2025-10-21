Scientists Just Found a Tiny Genetic Switch That Could Feed Billions

Scientists at the University of Maryland have uncovered the genetic key behind a rare wheat variety that produces three grains where ordinary wheat grows just one.

The team found that a normally inactive gene, WUSCHEL-D1, becomes active early in flower development, causing the plant to form extra ovaries that can each grow into a grain. This discovery could allow breeders to develop new, higher-yielding wheat varieties without needing more land or resources, offering a major step toward meeting global food demands in a changing climate.

Unlocking a Genetic Secret in Wheat

Researchers at the University of Maryland have identified the gene responsible for a rare wheat variety that develops three ovaries in each flower instead of just one. Because every ovary can grow into a grain, this finding could greatly increase the amount of wheat produced per acre. The discovery was detailed in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on October 14, 2025.

The unusual three-ovary trait was first found in a naturally occurring mutant of common bread wheat, but scientists did not initially know what caused it. To uncover the genetic difference, the Maryland team created a precise map of the mutant wheat’s DNA and compared it with that of ordinary wheat. Their analysis revealed that a normally inactive gene, known as WUSCHEL-D1 (WUS-D1), had been activated. When WUS-D1 turns on early during flower formation, it enlarges the floral tissue and allows the plant to produce additional female organs such as pistils or ovaries.

Turning Genes Into Yield Boosters

If scientists and breeders can learn to trigger this same process, they may be able to develop new wheat varieties that produce more kernels on each plant. Even small increases in kernel number could have a major impact on the world’s food supply.

“Pinpointing the genetic basis of this trait offers a path for breeders to incorporate it into new wheat varieties, potentially increasing the number of grains per spike and overall yield,” said Vijay Tiwari, Associate Professor of Plant Sciences and co-author of the study. “By employing a gene editing toolkit, we can now focus on further improving this trait for enhancing wheat yield. This discovery provides an exciting route to develop cost-effective hybrid wheat.”

Feeding the Future Without More Land

That’s important because wheat is one of the world’s staple crops, feeding billions of people every day. As global demand for wheat continues to rise, climate change, limited farmland, and population growth make it increasingly difficult to increase production using traditional methods. This discovery could give breeders a powerful new tool to boost yields without needing more land, water, or fertilizer.

The discovery of WUS-D1 could also lead to the development of similar multi-ovary varieties of other grain crops.

