Scientists Just Found Earth’s Pulse – And It’s Tearing a Continent Apart

Deep beneath Ethiopia’s Afar Rift, scientists have detected rhythmic surges of molten mantle rock—geologic heartbeats powerful enough to thin Earth’s crust, pry Africa apart, and seed a future ocean.
Chemical “barcodes” in volcanic rocks reveal that these pulses rise in waves, guided by shifting tectonic plates and varying with plate thickness and spreading speed. The discovery ties deep-Earth dynamics directly to surface volcanism and earthquakes, reshaping our understanding of continental breakup.
Pulsing Mantle Discovery
A team of Earth scientists from the University of Southampton has uncovered something extraordinary deep beneath Africa: rhythmic surges of molten rock rising from the Earth’s mantle like a pulsing heartbeat.
These powerful underground pulses are slowly pulling the African continent apart. Over time, this process could lead to the creation of a brand-new ocean.
Published in Nature Geoscience, the research focuses on Ethiopia’s Afar region, one of the most geologically active places on the planet. Beneath this landscape lies a massive plume of superheated mantle rock that rises upward in pulses—an inner rhythm that may be shaping the continent’s future.
What makes this discovery even more fascinating is how the molten material doesn’t move on its own. It’s influenced by the tectonic plates above—the giant slabs of Earth’s crust that shift and drift over time.
Plates Stretch, Ocean Forms
In places like Afar, tectonic plates are slowly pulling away from each other. As they stretch, the crust thins out—similar to soft, stretched taffy—until it eventually cracks. When this happens, it opens the door for a new ocean basin to form.
Lead author Dr. Emma Watts, who conducted the research at the University of Southampton and is now based at Swansea University, said: “We found that the mantle beneath Afar is not uniform or stationary – it pulses, and these pulses carry distinct chemical signatures. These ascending pulses of partially molten mantle are channelled by the rifting plates above. That’s important for how we think about the interaction between Earth’s interior and its surface.”
The project involved experts from 10 institutions, including the University of Southampton, Swansea University, Lancaster University, the Universities of Florence and Pisa, GEOMAR in Germany, the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies, Addis Ababa University, and the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.
Afar Rift Hotspot
The Afar region is a rare place on Earth where three tectonic rifts converge: the Main Ethiopian Rift, the Red Sea Rift, and the Gulf of Aden Rift.
Geologists have long suspected that a hot upwelling of mantle, sometimes referred to as a plume, lies beneath the region, helping to drive the extension of the crust and the birth of a future ocean basin. But until now, little was known about the structure of this upwelling, or how it behaves beneath rifting plates.
Chemical Heartbeat Evidence
The team collected more than 130 volcanic rock samples from across the Afar region and the Main Ethiopian Rift.
They used these, along with existing data and advanced statistical modeling, to investigate the structure of the crust and mantle, as well as the melts it contains.
Their results show that underneath the Afar region is a single, asymmetric plume, with distinct chemical bands that repeat across the rift system, like geological barcodes. These patterns vary in spacing depending on the tectonic conditions in each rift arm.
Tom Gernon, Professor of Earth Science at the University of Southampton and co-author of the study, said: “The chemical striping suggests the plume is pulsing, like a heartbeat. These pulses appear to behave differently depending on the thickness of the plate, and how fast it’s pulling apart. In faster-spreading rifts like the Red Sea, the pulses travel more efficiently and regularly like a pulse through a narrow artery.”
Volcanism, Quakes & Breakup
This new research shows that the mantle plume beneath the Afar region is not static, but dynamic and responsive to the tectonic plate above it.
Dr. Derek Keir, Associate Professor in Earth Science at the University of Southampton and the University of Florence, and co-author of the study, said: “We have found that the evolution of deep mantle upwellings is intimately tied to the motion of the plates above. This has profound implications for how we interpret surface volcanism, earthquake activity, and the process of continental breakup.”
“The work shows that deep mantle upwellings can flow beneath the base of tectonic plates and help to focus volcanic activity to where the tectonic plate is thinnest. Follow-on research includes understanding how and at what rate mantle flow occurs beneath plates,” added Keir.
Collaborative Science Outlook
Dr. Watts added: “Working with researchers with different expertise across institutions, as we did for this project, is essential to unravelling the processes that happen under Earth’s surface and relate it to recent volcanism. Without using a variety of techniques, it is hard to see the full picture, like putting a puzzle together when you don’t have all the pieces.”
Reference: “Mantle upwelling at Afar triple junction shaped by overriding plate dynamics” by Emma J. Watts, Rhiannon Rees, Philip Jonathan, Derek Keir, Rex N. Taylor, Melanie Siegburg, Emma L. Chambers, Carolina Pagli, Matthew J. Cooper, Agnes Michalik, J. Andrew Milton, Thea K. Hincks, Ermias F. Gebru, Atalay Ayele, Bekele Abebe and Thomas M. Gernon, 25 June 2025, Nature Geoscience.
DOI: 10.1038/s41561-025-01717-0
“What makes this discovery even more fascinating is how the molten material doesn’t move on its own. It’s influenced by the tectonic plates above—the giant slabs of Earth’s crust that shift and drift over time.”
This statement gives the wrong impression. It makes it sound like plates are responsible for plumes or convection cells. They have the correlation backwards.
“Geologists have long suspected that a hot upwelling of mantle, sometimes referred to as a plume, lies beneath the region, helping to drive the extension of the crust and the birth of a future ocean basin.”
This statement is closer to what geologists accept as what is happening. That is, a viscous plume rises until it hits the relatively solid plate(s), spreads out, and drags the overlying plate with it as it spreads. The contradictory writing presents a confusing picture of what they think is happening.
