Physicists have, for the first time, shown that even a single photon obeys one of nature’s strictest rules: conservation of angular momentum.
Achieved only once in a billion attempts, this needle-in-a-haystack success not only proves a cornerstone law of physics at the smallest scale but also opens a pathway to advanced quantum technologies, from entangled states to secure communication.
Quantum-Level Confirmation of Angular Momentum Conservation
Researchers at Tampere University, working with colleagues in Germany and India, have demonstrated for the first time that angular momentum remains conserved when a single photon splits into two. This result confirms a core principle of physics at the quantum scale and marks a milestone that could help in creating advanced quantum states for use in computing, communication, and sensing technologies.
Conservation laws are central to science because they determine which processes are possible and which are not. A familiar example is seen in billiards, where the momentum of one ball transfers to another during a collision. A similar principle applies to objects that spin, which carry angular momentum. Light, too, can possess angular momentum, specifically orbital angular momentum (OAM), which relates to the spatial shape of a light beam.
At the quantum level, this means that individual photons carry specific amounts of OAM that must be preserved when they interact with matter. In a study recently published in Physical Review Letters, the Tampere-led team investigated whether this conservation rule still applies when a lone photon is divided into a pair. Their work pushed the limits of conservation testing to the smallest possible scale.
One Minus One Equals Zero
According to the rule, if a photon without OAM splits into two, the angular momentum values of the resulting photons must cancel each other out. For instance, if one photon emerges carrying one unit of OAM, the second must carry negative one. Put simply, the equation 1 + (-1) = 0 must always hold. While similar rules have been tested many times in laser-based optics experiments, this had never before been confirmed for a single photon.
“Our experiments show that the OAM is indeed conserved even when a single photon drives the process. This confirms a key conservation law at the most fundamental level, which is ultimately based on the symmetry of the process,” explains Dr. Lea Kopf, who is the lead author of the study.
Finding the Photonic Needle in the Laboratory Haystack
The team’s experiments rely on delicate measurements as the required nonlinear optical processes are very inefficient. Only every billionth photon is converted to a photon pair, such that measuring the conservation of OAM for single photons resembles the proverbial search for the needle in the haystack.
An extremely stable optical setup, low background noise, a detections scheme with the highest possible efficiency, and a lot of experimental endurance enabled the researchers to record enough successful conversions such that they could confirm the fundamental conservation law.
First Signs of Quantum Entanglement
In addition to confirming OAM conservation, the team observed first indications of quantum entanglement in the generated photon pairs, which suggests that the technique can be extended to create more complex photonic quantum states.
“This work is not only of fundamental importance, but it also takes us a significant step closer to generating novel quantum states, where the photons are entangled in all possible ways, i.e., in space, time, and polarization,” adds Prof. Robert Fickler, who leads the Experimental Quantum Optics group where the experiment was performed.
Future Directions in Quantum Photonics
Looking forward, the researchers plan to improve the overall efficiency of their scheme and develop better strategies for measuring the generated quantum state such that in the future these photonic needles can be found easier in the laboratory haystack. Moreover, the researchers aim at leveraging the generated multi-photon quantum states for novel fundamental quantum tests and quantum photonics applications such as quantum communication and network schemes.
Reference: “Conservation of Angular Momentum on a Single-Photon Level” by L. Kopf, R. Barros, S. Prabhakar, E. Giese and R. Fickler, 20 May 2025, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.203601
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google and Google News.
S= ec^3 is the formula quantum mechanics to General relative as a phase change from photons at dipole components into the magnetic field very fabric of space as a volume expansion without a function, the background, microwave photons energy suppliers convert the inverse cube law to the inverse square law this is the correction to general relativity explaining darkness and dark energy
Charles Turner Charles Michael Turner
Your word soup is wonderful.
I thought splitting photon mean 1 / 2 = 0.5. Rather 1 – 1 = 0
You should see a neurologist ASAP.
Note 2508200452_Source1.Reinterpreting【
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/scientists-just-split-a-single-photon-heres-what-they-found/
1.
Scientists have separated a photon. The result is as follows.
Courtesy of Tampere University August 19, 2025
The scientists confirmed that angular momentum is always conserved by separating a single photon. This is an experiment calculated with a probability of one billion to one, further cementing the foundations of quantum physics. Source: SciTechDaily.com
1-1.
_Physicists showed for the first time that even a single photon follows one of nature’s strictest laws, the law of conservation of angular momentum.
^!^>>>>>>>>
>sample2. deals with an infinite number of 1 colony tsp, elementary particles in the multiverse that are smaller than photons.
>Even these tsp particles have to obey strict mathematical conditions. Hmm.
sample2.qoms (standard)
0000000011=2,0
0000001100
0000001100
0000010010
0001100000
0101000000
0010010000
0100100000
2000000000
0010000001
_Achieving just one in a billion attempts, this needle-like success in a haystack not only proves to be the cornerstone law of physics at the smallest scale, but also paves the way to advanced quantum technologies, from entangled states to secure communication.
>>1 billion won? They’re playing!
>>> Even if you try 1 billion times, it is difficult to confirm the value of sample 2.0. True science is not revealed by every experimental ai test. Wow!
<<<>>>>>
> The unit law of orbital angular momentum (OAM) of photons implies qms.sample2.0,2 value.
>The value of 2 here implies n=1, n+n,
>In reality, what, not photons? The sum of the number of elementary particles n=1,
> It means qcell.tsp of the sum of protons and new elementary particles that can reach infinity. Uh-huh.
<<<<<<<>>>>>
The pure photon population (oms) shows the chiral symmetry of sample1.oms.vix.ain.
sample1.
msbase12.qpeoms.2square.vector
oms.vix.a’6,vixx.a(b1,g3,k3,o5,n6)
b0acfd|0000e0
000ac0|f00bde
0c0fab|000e0d
e00d0c|0b0fa0
f000e0|b0dac0
d0f000|cae0b0
0b000f|0ead0c
0deb00|ac000f
ced0ba|00f000
a0b00e|0dc0f0
0ace00|df000b
0f00d0|e0bc0a
<<<<<<
2-3. Find a photon needle in a lab haystack
The experiments of this team rely on precise measurements as the required nonlinear optical processes are highly inefficient.
_Since only the billionth photon is converted into a pair of photons, measuring the orbital angular momentum (OAM) conservation for a single photon is like finding a needle in a haystack.
_The very stable optical setup, low background noise, the highest possible efficiency detection scheme, and many experimental persistence allowed the researchers to record sufficient successful transformations to confirm the underlying conservation law.
3.First signs of quantum entanglement
_The team not only confirmed the OAM conservation but also observed the first signs of quantum entanglement in the resulting photon pair, suggesting that the technique can be extended to produce more complex photon quantum states.
At the risk of being a downer, the headline is pure hype. According to Wikipedia, photon splitting using the method described has been around since 1967.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spontaneous_parametric_down-conversion
It ain’t possible to split no photons. Only atoms could be spilted. Sir Albert Einstein said so in his book E=mc²…
Are you for real?
I wish we could give “likes” here.
Just to clarify, I was replying to James Bone’s comment
Physicists have, for the first time, shown that even a single photon obeys one of nature’s strictest rules: conservation of angular momentum. Achieved only once in a billion attempts, this needle-in-a-haystack success not only proves a cornerstone law of physics at the smallest scale but also opens a pathway to advanced quantum technologies, from entangled states to secure communication.
VERY GOOD!
Based on the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), the power of topological spin is ubiquitous.
What a load of rubbish. This is for the easily fooled.
VERY GOOD!
An entire generation has been severely misled and poisoned by so-called peer-reviewed publications. In today’s physics, the so-called peer-reviewed journals—including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, and others—stubbornly insist on and promote the following:
1. Even though θ and τ particles exhibit differences in experiments, physics can claim they are the same particle. This is science.
2. Even though topological vortices and antivortices have identical structures and opposite rotational directions, physics can define their structures and directions as entirely different. This is science.
3. Even though two sets of cobalt-60 rotate in opposite directions and experiments reveal asymmetry, physics can still define them as mirror images of each other. This is science.
4. Even though vortex structures are ubiquitous—from cosmic accretion disks to particle spins—physics must insist that vortex structures do not exist and require verification. Only the particles that like God, Demonic, or Angelic are the most fundamental structures of the universe. This is science.
5. Even though everything occupies space and maintains its existence in time, physics must still debate and insist on whether space exists and whether time is a figment of the human mind. This is science.
6. Even though space, with its non-stick, incompressible, and isotropic characteristics, provides a solid foundation for the development of physics, physics must still insist that the ideal fluid properties of space do not exist. This is science.
And so on.
The so-called peer-reviewed journals—including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, and others openly define differences as sameness, sameness as differences, existence as nonexistence, and nonexistence as existence—all while deceiving and fooling the public with so-called “impact factors (IF),” never knowing what shame is.
Synthetic dimensions? Who would want this dimension to echo or be mirrored?
Looks to me like they’re just splitting Google logos in poor focus.
if Trump saying it No Way i would believe it but what would this lie benifite anyone to tell this lie( this over my head) fells like someone is jealous LOL maybe next time be your turn
We did this once so it “proves” it. LMAO 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Um… no.
Tell me you don’t understand quantum physics without telling me you don’t understand quantum physics.
If one photon splits into two photons, was it really a single photon to begin with?
There’s so many smart comments, and I read the headline and just thought “I bet they found two smaller photons.”
This is so cool! What will you all think of next? I love it! Carry on!
Scientists may need to look at photon from a different perspective- photon is neither wave nor particle, photon is protocol is like a coherent bean bag/quantum field. My new theory explains Double Slit plus other behaviour of photon/light. Believe it or not, it will open up your mind. Look outside the well. Search ‘Light is Protocol’ for my Youtube video or download free pdf file. If allow I can also provide the links here. Thanks!
Regarding to splitting protocol(‘photon’)- bean bag. I think it is possible according to my theory.