Scientists Propose Surprising Link Between Space Weather and Earthquakes

A new theoretical study explores how activity high above Earth could subtly influence processes deep within the planet’s crust.

Researchers at Kyoto University are advancing a new idea about how space weather might intersect with earthquake physics. Their model asks whether changes in the ionosphere could, in rare situations, apply additional electrical forces to already fragile parts of the Earth’s crust and help nudge a large quake toward initiation.

The work is not an earthquake forecasting method. Instead, it lays out a physical pathway that starts with solar flares and other intense solar activity, which can rapidly reshape the distribution of charged particles high above Earth. Those ionospheric charge shifts are measurable because they alter how satellite navigation signals travel through the upper atmosphere, a key reason scientists track total electron content in the first place.

Inside the crust, the model focuses on fractured rock zones that can trap water at extreme temperatures and pressures, potentially reaching a supercritical state. Under these conditions, the researchers treat the damaged region as electrically active, acting like a capacitor that is linked through capacitive coupling to both the ground surface and the lower ionosphere. In effect, the crust and the ionosphere become parts of one large electrostatic system rather than isolated layers.

Electrostatic Forces From Solar Activity

During strong solar events, electron density in the ionosphere can rise enough to form a more negative layer at lower altitudes. The model proposes that this atmospheric charge does not stay confined overhead. Because the system is capacitively connected, the changing ionospheric charge can translate into intensified electric fields within tiny voids in fractured crustal rock, on the scale of nanometers.

Why does that matter for earthquakes? Pressure inside small cavities can influence how cracks grow and merge, especially when a fault zone is already close to failure. In the Kyoto team’s calculations, the resulting electrostatic pressure can reach levels comparable to other subtle forces known to affect fault stability, including tidal and gravitational stresses.

Their quantitative estimates tie the effect to large solar flare related ionospheric disturbances that raise total electron content by several tens of TEC units. Under those conditions, the model indicates electrostatic pressures of several megapascals could develop inside crustal voids, a range that is large enough to be mechanically relevant in the right setting.

Before some major quakes, scientists have reported unusual ionospheric behavior such as higher electron density, a lower ionospheric altitude, and slower unusual propagation of medium-scale traveling ionospheric disturbances. Historically, such signals have usually been interpreted as consequences of stress building in the crust, rather than as influences that might also feed back into crustal fracture processes.

A Bidirectional Interaction Framework

The new model provides a complementary perspective by proposing a bidirectional interaction: while crustal processes may affect the ionosphere, ionospheric disturbances themselves may also exert feedback forces on the crust. This framework offers a possible physical explanation linking space weather phenomena and seismic processes without invoking direct causation.

The study discusses recent large earthquakes in Japan, including the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake, as examples that are temporally consistent with the proposed mechanism. In these cases, intense solar flare activity occurred shortly before the seismic events. The authors emphasize that such temporal coincidence does not establish direct causality, but is consistent with a scenario in which ionospheric disturbances act as a contributing factor when the crust is already in a critical state.

By integrating concepts from plasma physics, atmospheric science, and geophysics, the proposed model broadens the conventional view of earthquakes as purely internal Earth processes. The findings suggest that monitoring ionospheric conditions, together with subsurface observations, may help improve scientific understanding of earthquake initiation processes and seismic hazard assessment.

Future research will focus on combining high-resolution GNSS-based ionospheric tomography with space weather data to clarify the conditions under which ionospheric disturbances may exert significant electrostatic influence on the Earth’s crust.

Reference: “Possible mechanism of ionospheric anomalies to trigger earthquakes – Electrostatic coupling between the ionosphere and the crust and the resulting electric forces acting within the crust” by Akira Mizuno, Minghui Kao and Ken Umeno, 3 February 2026, International Journal of Plasma Environmental Science and Technology.

DOI: 10.34343/ijpest.2026.20.e01003

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