Scientists Say Your Fingers Hold a Secret of Brain Evolution

The secret to how our brains grew may be hidden in our fingers before we are even born.

One of the defining features of human evolution is the steady expansion of our brains. New findings suggest this growth may be partly linked to higher levels of estrogen before birth. Surprisingly, a visible clue may lie in the relative length of a person’s fingers.

What the 2D:4D Digit Ratio Reveals

Professor John Manning of Swansea’s Applied Sports, Technology, Exercise and Medicine (A-STEM) research team specializes in the study of digit ratio. This measurement compares the length of the index finger to the ring finger and is known as the 2D:4D ratio. Research shows that this ratio reflects the balance of estrogen and testosterone to which a fetus is exposed during the first trimester of pregnancy.

People who experienced higher estrogen-to-testosterone ratios before birth tend to have longer index fingers (2D) than ring fingers (4D), resulting in a higher 2D:4D ratio.

Professor Manning recently collaborated with researchers from Istanbul University’s Department of Anthropology. Their study was published in the journal Early Human Development.

Newborn Head Size and Brain Development

Because head circumference in newborns is closely associated with brain size and later measures of IQ, the researchers examined both finger ratios and head measurements in 225 infants, including 100 boys and 125 girls.

The analysis found a clear association in boys. Higher 2D:4D values (indicating high prenatal estrogen) were linked to larger head circumference. The same pattern was not observed in girls.

Evolutionary Tradeoffs and the Estrogenized Ape Hypothesis

Professor Manning explained the broader implications of the findings. “This finding is relevant to human evolution because increases in brain size are found alongside feminization of the skeleton, what is known as the estrogenized ape hypothesis. High values of 2D:4D in males have been found to be related to elevated rates of heart problems, poor sperm counts, and predisposition to schizophrenia.

“However, increases in brain size may offset these problems. Thus, the evolutionary drive for larger brains in humans may inevitably be linked to reductions in male viability, including cardiovascular problems, infertility, and rates of schizophrenia.”

The research team says these results add to growing evidence that prenatal estrogen may have played a beneficial role in the evolutionary expansion of the human brain, even if that shift carried biological costs.

Broader Research on Digit Ratio

Professor Manning’s earlier studies have also explored how digit ratio connects to other traits and outcomes. His work has examined links to alcohol consumption, recovery after COVID-19 infection, and oxygen use in football players. Together, this body of research suggests that finger length may offer insight into the powerful hormonal influences that shape development before birth.

Reference: “Digit ratio (2D:4D) and neonatal head circumference: Evidence for oestrogenization in human brain evolution?” by Barış Özener, John T. Manning, Berna Ertuğrul and Fatih Aydık, 10 January 2026, Early Human Development.

DOI: 10.1016/j.earlhumdev.2026.106479

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