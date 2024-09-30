Scientists Uncover Hidden Forces of Biodiversity in Earth’s Polar Regions

Finnish researchers theorize that the unique light conditions of Earth’s polar regions create conditions that result in circumpolar hybrid zones around the North and the South Poles. These extreme conditions synchronize the reproductive phenology among species, forcing all species into a smaller window for reproduction, which could sustain long-term biodiversity.

In a recently published research article, Professor of Subarctic Ecology Kari Saikkonen from the University of Turku, Finland, and his colleagues propose a new theory on the role of the Earth’s polar light environment in sustaining biodiversity on a geological timescale spanning millions of years.

The length of the Earth’s daylight and night is characterized by a year-round constant amount of daylight and night at the Equator, minor seasonal variation moving away from the Equator, and substantial seasonality of day length closer to the Poles. In the far North and far South, inside the Arctic and Antarctic circles, this results in the unique months-long phenomena of the “midnight sun” with 24-hour daylight in the summer and the “Polar Night” of winter, when the sun does not rise above the horizon for months at a time.

“At the center of our theory is the hypothesis that the extreme light environment of the polar regions creates hybrid zones in both polar regions,” says Saikkonen.

The Impact of Day Length on Hybridization

Unlike temperature, day length is a stable environmental factor that changes consistently across latitudes but is unaffected by the local or global climate. Thus, many organisms, especially photosynthetic organisms such as plants and many microbes, have adapted to use the seasonal changes in day length to time, for example, their reproduction. Because they use the light as a signal, the light environment in the polar regions increases the likelihood that the flowering of closely related plant species will coincide. This, in turn, creates opportunities for species to hybridize.

Hybridization refers to organisms reproducing with another species or variety. Hybridization can be done intentionally, such as with many agricultural crops to create a particular desired trait, or it can occur naturally when species are near each other and are sufficiently biologically compatible.

“Although hybridization is common in almost all groups of organisms, its role as a force for sustaining biodiversity has not been fully understood. Hybridization may also involve backcrossing, where hybrid individuals mate with individuals of the original species. This allows genes to be transferred from one species to another, while creating new adaptive gene combinations to different environmental conditions,” says Saikkonen.

At lower latitudes, the slight change in day length between seasons does not cause overlap in the timing of reproduction among genetically distinct populations, subspecies, or varieties belonging to a species complex, nor does it promote hybridization.

“Therefore, species’ range shifts across latitudes during the cycles of the Earth’s cooler and warmer periods cause recurrent isolation and contact among species. This results in mixing and differentiation of species and creates new biodiversity over long periods of geological time,” says Saikkonen.

The Ecological Significance of Microbes

Microbes have played a key role in the evolution of present biodiversity since the origin of life and continue to have a significant role in maintaining and promoting global biodiversity.

“Microbes are ubiquitous, and mounting evidence continues to reveal that they have high adaptive potential due to their short life cycle. Many microbes are light sensitive and affect the well-being of virtually all plants and animals. Since all plants and animals have a diverse microbiota, they should be treated as a whole,” notes Saikkonen.

In the new study, Saikkonen and colleagues hypothesize how photosensitive microbes can help plants adapt to polar regions.

Climate Change and Polar Ecosystems

Climate change and biodiversity loss are among the greatest global threats to ecosystems and ecosystem services in human history. The Earth’s polar regions are warming at an unprecedented rate – up to 2–4 times faster than the Earth’s average.

“Climate models predict that Arctic Sea ice will melt by the end of this century. Over the same period, Antarctica’s ice-free area will increase from approximately two percent today to almost 25 percent. The melting of the western Antarctic glaciers alone would cause sea levels to rise by five meters, threatening 10 percent of the world’s population and many of the world’s coastal ocean ecosystems over the next decades or centuries,” says Saikkonen.

The researchers challenge the conventional species-focused discussion on biodiversity by focusing not only on species but also on the genetic diversity of organisms and the significance of essential microbial associates of plants and animals.

“We propose that biodiversity can, in the long term, recover after disturbances and mass extinctions, but ecosystems will restructure as novel species assemblages. This calls for increased attention to the importance of ensuring sufficient genetic, species, and species interaction potential to support future diversification and ecosystem functions and services.

Thus, tackling climate change-driven biodiversity loss is important,” stresses Saikkonen.

Reference: “Toward an integrated understanding of how extreme polar light regimes, hybridization, and light-sensitive microbes shape global biodiversity” by Kari Saikkonen, Traci Birge, Benjamin Fuchs, Marjo Helander, Janne A. Ihalainen, Riitta Nissinen and Pere Puigbò, 20 September 2024, One Earth.

DOI: 10.1016/j.oneear.2024.08.002

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.