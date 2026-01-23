Scientists Uncover Hidden Weakness in Quantum Encryption

A new study uncovers how tiny misalignments in quantum communication links can quietly undermine security.

Quantum key distribution (QKD) is a next generation method for protecting digital communications by drawing on the fundamental behavior of quantum particles. Instead of relying on mathematical complexity alone, QKD allows two users to establish a shared secret key in a way that is inherently resistant to interception, even if the communication channel itself is not private.

When an unauthorized observer attempts to extract information, the quantum states carrying the data are unavoidably altered, creating telltale disturbances that signal a potential security breach.

The real-world performance of QKD systems, however, depends on precise control of the physical link between sender and receiver. One of the most influential factors is pointing error, which occurs when the transmitted beam does not perfectly align with the receiving device.

This type of misalignment can be introduced by mechanical vibrations, atmospheric turbulence, and/or imperfections in alignment mechanisms. Even small deviations can reduce detection efficiency and increase errors, yet pointing error has received relatively limited attention in detailed studies of QKD optical wireless communication (OWC) systems.

New Analytical Framework for Modeling Misalignment

To better understand this overlooked challenge, researchers reported a new analytical framework recently published in the IEEE Journal of Quantum Electronics. The study provides a systematic method for quantifying how pointing error influences the performance of QKD OWC systems, offering insights that could guide the design of more reliable and secure quantum communication links.

“By combining statistical models of beam misalignment with quantum photon detection theory, we derived analytical expressions for key performance indicators of QKD systems, clarifying the exact role of pointing error in degrading secure key generation,” explains Professor Yalçın Ata from OSTIM Technical University, Turkey.

The researchers focused on widely used BB84 QKD protocol and modelled pointing errors using Rayleigh and Hoyt distributions, which model horizontal and vertical beams better than simplified models used in earlier work. This leads to more accurate characterization of random pointing errors.

Impact on Error Rates and Key Generation

Using these statistical models, the researchers first derived analytical expressions for error and sift probabilities under pointing error, a first in the field. These were then used to compute the quantum bit error rate (QBER), which indicates the percentage of bits corrupted due to either system noise, environmental effects, and imperfections or attempted eavesdropping. QBER is therefore, a key performance metric. The researchers further used QBER to calculate the secret key rate (SKR) that measures the rate at which shared, secure keys can be generated. They analyzed the effects of pointing error caused due to both symmetric and asymmetric beam alignments.

The results showed that an increased beam waist, and hence, increased pointing error, significantly degrades QKD performance, indicated by higher QBER and decreased SKR. Increasing receiver aperture size can improve performance, but only up to a certain level. Interestingly, asymmetric beam misalignment, where horizontal and vertical deviations are different, was found to be favorable for improving performance. The researchers also found that for achieving non-zero SKR, important for secure communication, increasing average photon numbers is required.

“Our findings, based on Rayleigh and Hoyt framework, are consistent with existing generalized models, while offering new analytical clarity on the role of asymmetry in pointing errors,” concludes Prof. Ata.

Reference: “Pointing Error Influence on Quantum Key Distribution” by Yalçın Ata and Kamran Kiasaleh, 31 October 2025, IEEE Journal of Quantum Electronics.

DOI: 10.1109/JQE.2025.3627887

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