Scientists Warn: 76% of People Are Not Getting Enough of This Vital Nutrient

Most people worldwide aren’t getting enough omega-3s, despite clear health benefits.

More than three-quarters of people around the world are not consuming enough Omega-3, according to new findings from the University of East Anglia, the University of Southampton, and Holland & Barrett.

The joint analysis reports that 76 percent of the global population falls short of recommended levels of EPA and DHA. Researchers say this shortfall represents a major worldwide public health concern.

This publication is the first comprehensive global review to compare national and international guidelines on omega-3 intake across every stage of life in generally healthy individuals.

Prof Anne Marie Minihane, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “Our research looks at recommendations for omega-3 fats and how they compare to what people are actually eating.

“We found big gaps between what’s advised and what most of us consume. To close that gap, we need easier, sustainable ways to get these important nutrients – like foods enriched with omega-3s or supplements. These changes could help more people enjoy the health benefits linked to higher intakes.

“We hope this work will help inform nutritional scientists, clinicians, food and supplement industries, policy makers and consumer communities,” she added.

Why Omega-3s Matter Across the Lifespan

Dr. Abbie Cawood, Science Director at Holland & Barrett and Visiting Research Fellow at the University of Southampton, said: “The health benefits of long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids, specifically eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), are too important to ignore.

“Achieving recommended intakes from diet alone can be challenging, highlighting the need for accessible, sustainable sources of EPA and DHA. Omega-3s play such a vital role in health, ensuring people can meet their needs either through diet or with the support of supplementation is essential at every life stage.

“In fact, our review highlights that supplementation is often required to meet recommended intakes especially in pregnancy and those with low fish intakes. We are hopeful that this publication can act as an enabler to inform omega-3 dietary guidelines and shape future nutrition policy and public health strategies.”

Prof Philip Calder from the University of Southampton added: “The omega-3s EPA and DHA are essential for health throughout the life course. But to benefit from these nutrients, people first need to understand how much they should be consuming.

“In this review, we brought together all the recommendations for EPA and DHA intake in healthy populations from authorities around the world to help answer the important question: ‘how much do I need?’ What is clear is that most people are not meeting these recommendations.”

Omega-3 intake contributes to overall health at every point in life. Research shows that these fatty acids can lower the likelihood of pre-term birth and aid visual and cognitive development in infants, while also supporting heart health and the immune system in later years. Studies have additionally linked higher omega-3 levels with a reduced risk of depression and age-related cognitive decline, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Inconsistent Guidance and the Need for Clear Global Standards

The new global review points out that current scientific evidence, public health recommendations, and actual intake levels are often not aligned. The authors aim to clarify ongoing confusion surrounding omega-3 guidance and to emphasize the broad health advantages of increasing intake among healthy people of all ages.

Earlier recommendations commonly concentrated on specific periods such as pregnancy, infancy, or older adulthood. In contrast, this review evaluates needs across the full lifespan, providing guidance that is more relevant and easier to apply for the wider population.

It highlights that guidance around omega-3 intake currently varies by country, creating a significant amount of confusion across the globe, and reinforces the importance of consistent evidence-based guidance.

The paper aims to support public health on a global scale and offers guidance to countries outside Europe and North America, for example, in Latin America and parts of Asia, including India, to develop public guidelines around safe intake levels and supplementation advice.

The review found that the most frequently recommended intake for adults is 250 mg per day of combined EPA and DHA, with an additional 100–200 mg of DHA advised for pregnant women. These targets can be achieved by eating more oily fish, such as salmon or mackerel, or through supplementation where needed.

The paper also identified challenges that different populations have in achieving current omega-3 recommendations, such as difficulties in meeting oily fish recommendations due to low seafood consumption, or sustainability concerns, as well as some populations having limited access to supplementation advice.

The retailer hopes this publication will serve as a valuable resource for nutritional science, medical, and industry professionals, and will help underpin its future product development.

Reference: “An overview of national and international long chain omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid intake recommendations for healthy populations” by PC Calder, AL Cawood, C James, F Page, S Putnam and AM Minihane, 24 November 2025, Nutrition Research Reviews.

DOI: 10.1017/S0954422425100279

This review was conducted in partnership with Prof Philip Calder (University of Southampton Faculty of Medicine), Prof Minihane (University of East Anglia and Norwich Medical School), Fionna Page and Claire James expert dietitians from at First Page Nutrition Ltd, and Dr. Cawood, Science Director at Holland & Barrett and Dr. Sophie Putnam, Head of Science at Holland & Barrett.

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