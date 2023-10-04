See NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Release the Sample Return Capsule 63,000 Miles From Earth

After years of anticipation and hard work by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security – Regolith Explorer) team, a capsule of rocks and dust collected from asteroid Bennu returned to Earth on September 24 in a targeted area of the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range near Salt Lake City.

A few hours before the landing, OSIRIS-REx took some of its final views of its own sample return capsule. Doppler data confirmed that the spacecraft released its sample capsule toward Earth as planned, from 63,000 miles of Earth’s surface – about one-third the distance from Earth to the Moon.

Following a flight aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft on September 26, the OSIRIS-REx sample return capsule was taken into a customized clean room at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-APEX spacecraft – on a new mission with a new name – is on a course toward asteroid Apophis, which it will reach in 2029.