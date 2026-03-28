Simple Brain Training Cuts Dementia Risk Decades Later, Study Finds

Speed-of-processing cognitive training in older adults significantly reduced dementia risk over 20 years, outperforming memory and reasoning training. Its adaptive, implicit learning approach may explain the benefit.

Adults ages 65 and older who completed five to six weeks of cognitive speed training, known as speed of processing training, were less likely to develop dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, even up to 20 years later. This training helps people quickly identify visual information on a computer screen and manage increasingly complex tasks in less time.

Participants who also completed follow-up sessions one to three years later showed the greatest benefit, according to findings published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Translational Research and Clinical Interventions.

This NIH-funded study is the first randomized clinical trial to examine the link between cognitive training and dementia risk over two decades. It followed participants from the Advanced Cognitive Training for Independent and Vital Elderly (ACTIVE) study, which began in 1998–99 with 2,802 adults.

Researchers compared three types of cognitive training—memory, reasoning, and speed of processing—against a control group with no training. Participants in the training groups completed up to 10 sessions lasting 60 to 75 minutes over five to six weeks. About half also received up to four additional booster sessions at 11 and 35 months after the initial training.

After 20 years, 40% of participants in the speed training group who received boosters were diagnosed with dementia, compared to 49% in the control group. This represents a 25% lower risk and was the only intervention that showed a statistically meaningful difference.

Study Design, Data, and Dementia Impact

To reach these conclusions, researchers analyzed Medicare data from 2,021 participants, or 72% of the original group, between 1999 and 2019. The follow-up group closely resembled the original sample. About three-fourths were women, 70% were white, and the average starting age was 74. Over the course of the study, roughly three-fourths of participants died, with an average age of 84.

Dementia involves a decline in thinking abilities that interferes with daily independence. It is estimated to affect 42% of adults over age 55 at some point in life and costs the United States more than $600 billion annually. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for about 60%–80% of cases, while vascular dementia represents 5%–10%. Other forms include Lewy body and frontotemporal dementia, as well as mixed types.

“Seeing that boosted speed training was linked to lower dementia risk two decades later is remarkable because it suggests that a fairly modest nonpharmacological intervention can have long-term effects,” says Marilyn Albert, Ph.D., the corresponding study author and director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Johns Hopkins Medicine. “Even small delays in the onset of dementia may have a large impact on public health and help reduce rising health care costs.”

Albert explained that additional studies are needed to understand underlying mechanisms that may help explain these associations and to understand why the reasoning and memory interventions didn’t have the same 20-year associations.

Why Speed Training May Be More Effective

These results build on earlier findings from the ACTIVE trial, the largest U.S. study of cognitive training in older adults. Previous research indicated that cognitive training improved everyday thinking and decision-making skills for up to five years, and all three types of training were linked to better daily functioning after 10 years. Speed training participants also had a 29% lower risk of dementia after 10 years compared to the control group, with additional reductions seen after each booster session.

Researchers suggest speed training may be especially effective because it adjusts to each person’s performance in real time. Participants who performed well moved on to more challenging tasks, while others progressed at a slower pace.

In contrast, memory and reasoning training followed a fixed approach, with all participants learning the same strategies. Speed training also relies on implicit learning, which develops skills through repetition and practice, while the other methods focus on explicit learning, such as memorizing information. These differences in how the brain processes learning may help explain the results.

“Our findings provide support for the development and refinement of cognitive training interventions for older adults, particularly those that target visual processing and divided attention abilities,” says site principal investigator George Rebok, Ph.D., a lifespan developmental psychologist who creates community programs for healthy aging and is a professor emeritus of mental health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “It is possible that adding this cognitive training to lifestyle change interventions may delay dementia onset, but that remains to be studied.”

Future Research and Lifestyle Synergies

The researchers also suggest that speed training could work alongside other lifestyle strategies that support brain health, though more evidence is needed. Activities linked to lower cognitive decline risk include maintaining cardiovascular health by managing blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and body weight, along with regular physical activity.

Reference: “Impact of cognitive training on claims-based diagnosed dementia over 20 years: evidence from the ACTIVE study” by Norma B. Coe, Katherine E. M. Miller, Chuxuan Sun, Elizabeth Taggert, Alden L. Gross, Richard N. Jones, Cynthia Felix, Marilyn S. Albert, George W. Rebok, Michael Marsiske, Karlene K. Ball and Sherry L. Willis, 9 February 2026, Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions.

DOI: 10.1002/trc2.70197

This study is funded by NIH grants from the National Institute on Aging (R01AG056486). The original ACTIVE trial was supported by NIH grants to six field sites and the coordinating center. This includes Hebrew Senior-Life, Boston (NR04507), the Indiana University School of Medicine (NR04508), The Johns Hopkins University (AG014260), the New England Research Institutes (AG014282), the Pennsylvania State University (AG14263), the University of Alabama at Birmingham (AG14289) and Wayne State University/University of Florida (AG014276).

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