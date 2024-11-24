Close Menu
    South Korea Powers Fusion Progress With ITER’s Vacuum Vessel

    By National Research Council of Science & Technology3 Comments2 Mins Read
    ITER Nuclear Fusion Reactor
    Nuclear fusion energy could be a pivotal sustainable energy source to complement renewables. The world’s largest fusion experiment, ITER, is being built in France. Credit: ITER Organization

    South Korea has fulfilled its commitment to the ITER project by delivering all four vacuum vessel sectors required for sustaining nuclear fusion reactions.

    These deliveries are part of a larger contribution that includes superconductors and thermal shields, highlighting South Korea’s pivotal role in advancing fusion technology.

    Global Collaboration in Fusion Technology

    South Korea has successfully delivered its share of ITER vacuum vessel sectors to the construction site in Cadarache, France. Tasked with producing 4 of the 9 total sectors, South Korea began its deliveries in 2020 and has now completed all four, fulfilling its commitment to this monumental international collaboration.

    ITER Vacuum Vessel Sector Assembly Process
    The assembly process of the ITER vacuum Vessel sector. Credit: Korea Institute of Fusion Energy (KFE)

    Key Component: The ITER Vacuum Vessel

    The ITER vacuum vessel plays a critical role in enabling nuclear fusion reactions by maintaining a high-vacuum environment to contain ultra-high-temperature plasma. This massive structure, weighing 5,000 tons, is made up of 9 sectors and features 44 ports.

    Each vacuum vessel sector is manufactured in four segments, requiring over 1.6 kilometers of welding for assembly. Maintaining precise tolerances of less than a few millimeters ensures the seamless integration of internal components, which demands advanced forming and welding technologies. These challenges make the vacuum vessel one of the most technically complex components in the ITER project.

    ITER Vacuum Vessel Sector Completed Assembly
    Completed assembly of the ITER Vacuum vessel sector. Credit: Korea Institute of Fusion Energy (KFE)

    Initially, South Korea was tasked with producing two vacuum vessel sectors under its agreement with the ITER Organization. However, in 2016, an additional agreement was made to produce two more sectors originally assigned to the EU, bringing South Korea’s total responsibility to four sectors.

    ITER Vacuum Vessel Sector Shipping Process
    Shipping process of the ITER vacuum vessel sector. Credit: Korea Institute of Fusion Energy (KFE)

    Additional Contributions From South Korea

    Korea has also delivered superconductors, thermal shields, and assembly tools to ITER on schedule, steadily contributing to the development of fusion reactor technologies and supporting efforts toward the realization of fusion energy.

