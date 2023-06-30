SpaceX Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From Space Station, Sets Course for Florida Splashdown

SpaceX’s Dragon cargo spacecraft has undocked from the International Space Station and is set to splashdown off the coast of Florida on June 30. The cargo mission delivered research investigations, supplies, and hardware, including two International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays (IROSAs).

Following commands from ground controllers at SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, the company’s Dragon cargo spacecraft undocked on June 29 at 12:30 p.m. EDT from the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module. At the time of undocking the station was flying at an altitude about 260 miles northeast of the Indian Ocean west of Indonesia.

After re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft will make a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Florida on Friday, June 30. NASA will not broadcast the splashdown.

Dragon arrived at the station on June 6 as SpaceX’s 28th Commercial Resupply Services mission for NASA, delivering more than 7,000 pounds of research investigations, crew supplies, and station hardware, including two IROSAs, or International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays. The spacecraft was launched on June 5 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.