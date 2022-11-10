Stunning Composite: Blood Moon Total Eclipse at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

In the early morning hours of November 8, 2022, there was a total lunar eclipse. It will be the last total lunar eclipse for a few years, as the next will not occur until March 14, 2025.

This composite photo was made from ten images captured on the morning of November 8, 2022. It shows the progression of the Moon during a total lunar eclipse above the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Mars is visible trailing the Moon in this composite.

For North America, the partial eclipse began at 4:09 a.m. EST (1:09 a.m. PST), with totality beginning at 5:16 a.m. One feature of a total lunar eclipse is the Moon’s red hue during totality. The red color occurs because of the refraction, filtering, and scattering of light by Earth’s atmosphere.