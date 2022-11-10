Stunning Composite: Blood Moon Total Eclipse at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

TOPICS:

By NASA November 10, 2022

Blood Moon Total Eclipse NASA Kennedy Space Center

This composite photo, which was made from ten images, shows the progression of the Moon during a total lunar eclipse above the Vehicle Assembly Building on November 8, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsk

In the early morning hours of November 8, 2022, there was a total lunar eclipse. It will be the last total lunar eclipse for a few years, as the next will not occur until March 14, 2025. 

This composite photo was made from ten images captured on the morning of November 8, 2022. It shows the progression of the Moon during a total lunar eclipse above the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Mars is visible trailing the Moon in this composite.

Earth’s Atmosphere Scatters Sunlight During Lunar Eclipse

During a lunar eclipse, Earth’s atmosphere scatters sunlight. The blue light from the Sun scatters away, and longer-wavelength red, orange, and yellow light pass through, turning our Moon red. The image is not to scale. Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio

For North America, the partial eclipse began at 4:09 a.m. EST (1:09 a.m. PST), with totality beginning at 5:16 a.m. One feature of a total lunar eclipse is the Moon’s red hue during totality. The red color occurs because of the refraction, filtering, and scattering of light by Earth’s atmosphere.

