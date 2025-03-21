Sugar or Spice? Why Some Nicotine Pouches Are Far More Addictive

Nicotine pouches are rapidly gaining popularity, particularly among young users, yet not all flavors affect consumption equally.

A new study using rats reveals that sweeteners like sucrose and saccharin significantly increase nicotine preference, especially in females, while males tend to prefer nicotine combined with cinnamon. The study highlights how flavors and sweeteners play a crucial role in shaping nicotine consumption, potentially influencing addiction patterns.

Nicotine Pouches and User Preferences

A new study published in Nicotine & Tobacco Research suggests that different flavors in nicotine pouches may strongly influence how much users consume. These pouches, which have surged in popularity in recent years, especially among young people, were tested in a lab setting using rats. The results showed that some flavors led to significantly higher nicotine intake than others.

Tobacco use remains a major global health concern. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.3 billion people use tobacco worldwide, contributing to 8 million deaths each year. While cigarette smoking is still the most common form of tobacco use, people are increasingly turning to alternatives like e-cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and oral nicotine products.

Why Flavors Matter in Nicotine Consumption

Among these, oral nicotine products, such as gums, lozenges, and pouches, are growing rapidly in popularity. These products reflect a shift in how nicotine is consumed. Nicotine pouches, in particular, have drawn interest from adults looking to quit smoking, as well as younger users who may view them as less harmful. Their sleek, smokeless design and youth-targeted marketing may contribute to that perception. In the U.S., sales of nicotine pouches grew by more than 600% between 2019 and 2022.

As the market for oral nicotine products expands, with an increasing diversity in flavors, nicotine concentration, and sources, many observers believe it’s important to investigate the implications of these products on consumer behavior and public health. A recent American national online survey revealed that flavored nicotine use is preferred among youth. Although flavors do not significantly impact nicotine absorption, they significantly influence user satisfaction and increase the likelihood that people will continue using nicotine products.

Investigating Flavor Effects: A Study on Rats

Researchers from the Yale School of Medicine here investigated the effects of the sweeteners sucrose and saccharin, as well as the commonly used flavor additive cinnamaldehyde (cinnamaldehyde is the principal chemical of cinnamon) on nicotine preference and oral choice behavior in female and male adult Sprague Dawley rats supplied with various nicotine and flavor-enhanced water solutions.

The investigation found that both male and female rats significantly preferred sucrose and saccharin, but not the cinnamon flavor. Moreover, when rats were given a choice of different solutions, rats differentiated between sweet and bitter solutions, with the highest preference for saccharin.

Gender Differences in Nicotine Preferences

Between different solutions, females showed the highest nicotine preference when combined with sucrose, while males preferred nicotine combined with cinnamon. When rats were given multiple options with saccharin and cinnamaldehyde, saccharin increased nicotine preference in females, but not in males. These findings suggest that sweeteners may play a greater role in nicotine preference for females, while flavors are more influential for males. Consistent with this potential differential extent of flavor effects in females and males, menthol flavoring increases oral nicotine intake and preference in male rats but not in female rats.

“The study examined the choice behaviors between sweetened and flavored solutions, said the paper’s lead author,” Deniz Bagdas. “Females rats showed the highest preference for nicotine when combined with sweeteners, while males showed highest nicotine preference when combined with cinnamon. Understanding the role of sweeteners and flavorants in oral nicotine product appeal can inform regulatory policies and harm reduction strategies.”

Reference: “Effects of Sweeteners and Cinnamon Flavor on Oral Nicotine Choice Behaviors” by Deniz Bagdas, Jennifer Sedaille, Mariam Khan, Nnedinma Okpala and Nii A Addy, 18 March 2025, Nicotine & Tobacco Research.

DOI: 10.1093/ntr/ntaf037

