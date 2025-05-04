Taking This Popular Type of Medicine as an Infant Could Increase Your Risk of Obesity

Early antibiotic use is linked to higher BMI and increased obesity risk in children, according to a Finnish study of over 33,000 kids.

Children who receive antibiotics during the first two years of life may be more likely to develop a higher body mass index (BMI) in later childhood, according to new research. The findings were recently presented at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2025 Meeting, which took place April 24–28 in Honolulu.

The study revealed that early antibiotic exposure was associated with a 0.067-point increase in BMI, adjusted for age and sex. Additionally, these children faced a 9% increased risk of becoming overweight and a 20% increased risk of developing obesity compared to children who were not exposed to antibiotics during that period.

Importantly, the researchers found no significant association between childhood BMI and antibiotic use prior to pregnancy, during pregnancy, or at the time of birth.

Antibiotics prescribed to young children are prevalent, according to researchers. The majority of children are prescribed antibiotics within the first two years of life. Approximately one-fourth of children are exposed to antibiotics during pregnancy and one-third during vaginal birth.

Expert Urges Caution in Prescribing Antibiotics

“Antibiotic exposure in the first two years of life has a stronger association with childhood weight gain than exposure during pregnancy stages or other early ages,” said Sofia Ainonen, MD, PhD, medical doctor at the University of Oulu in Finland and presenting author. “Providers need to be cautious about prescribing antibiotics for young toddlers, especially unnecessary antibiotics for upper respiratory tract infections.”

Childhood obesity is an increasing challenge worldwide, with over 159 million school-aged children diagnosed with obesity in 2022.

The study followed 33,095 vaginally born children in Finland to see if antibiotics before pregnancy, during the perinatal period, and after pregnancy was associated with higher BMI at age two and age 12.

Meeting: Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2025 Meeting

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