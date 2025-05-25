New Obesity Pill Mimics Gastric Bypass Without Surgery

SYNT-101 introduces an innovative method for weight loss by temporarily redirecting nutrient absorption in the small intestine.
A groundbreaking new obesity treatment in pill form is showing exciting early promise. In a first-of-its-kind human study, researchers tested SYNT-101, a once-daily oral medication designed to safely and effectively shift nutrient absorption to the lower intestine. This process mimics how gastric bypass surgery helps people lose weight and manage metabolism, without the need for surgery.
The study, presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Malaga, Spain, evaluated SYNT-101 for safety, tolerance, and its effects on key hormones that control hunger and fullness. The early results are encouraging. Participants tolerated the treatment well, with no serious side effects, and showed signs of appetite control and metabolic benefits.
“These data validate the potential of SYNT-101 to induce metabolic changes that support glycemic control, weight loss and energy balance,” said Rahul Dhanda, chief executive officer of Syntis Bio, the Boston-based biopharmaceutical company developing SYNT-101.
“We believe that SYNT-101 will provide a convenient, more sustainable oral alternative and/or complement to systemic therapies such as GLP-1 drugs. The millions of people living with obesity need novel treatment options that are safe, effective and avoid the high costs and severe side effects that often accompany available treatment options.”
Many obesity medications, like GLP-1 receptor agonists, are effective in aiding weight loss, but loss of lean muscle remains a common concern. There are also ongoing issues with these drugs around accessibility, gastrointestinal side effects and long-term maintenance.
Mimicking Gastric Bypass with a Daily Pill
SYNT-101 mimics the effects of gastric bypass by forming a temporary polydopamine coating in the duodenum, shifting nutrient exposure to the lower intestine to naturally promote satiety and support metabolic balance.
In addition, this “duodenal nutrient exclusion” effect improves satiety and metabolic regulation, and has been shown to better preserve lean muscle mass compared to GLP-1 drugs. The polydopamine lining is designed work for up to 24 hours, after which it is naturally cleared from the body. SYNT-101 will ultimately be delivered in a once-daily oral pill.
In preclinical studies, SYNT-101 has shown promising effects on glycemic control and produced weight loss of 1% a week for six weeks while preserving 100% of lean muscle mass in rodent models.
In the human pilot study, nine healthy participants (2 male, 7 female, aged 24–53 years, BMI 19–29 kg/m2), received a single dose of SYNT-101 in liquid form, administered in three dose levels. Two participants were given 25% of the target dose, three received 50% and four received the full target dose.
Researchers conducted safety assessments and oral glucose tolerance tests to evaluate the tolerability and efficacy of SYNT-101, as well as endoscopic imaging to check whether the upper part of the small intestine was fully coated with the temporary polydopamine lining.
Blood tests were also conducted before and after treatment with SYNT-101 to assess the effects on satiety and metabolic hormone levels, including liver enzymes, leptin (a hormone that regulates appetite) and ghrelin (a hormone that causes hunger).
Strong Safety Profile and Encouraging Metabolic Signals
Endoscopic imaging confirmed that the polymer coating formed as expected across the upper small intestine, and tissue samples showed that SYNT-101 was safely eliminated within 24 hours of administration. No adverse or serious adverse events were reported in any dosage group.
During the 10 days following treatment, liver enzymes, including aspartate transaminase (AST), alanine transaminase (ALT), and bilirubin, remained stable for each participant, consistent with normal liver functioning.
Additionally, gastrointestinal tolerance was excellent, with no changes noted in the Gastrointestinal Symptom Rating Scale (GSRS), and all participants reported an average pain rating of 0.
Importantly, glucose tolerance tests revealed delayed uptake of glucose following SYNT-101 treatment. At 30 and 60 minutes, glucose absorption was far lower than in untreated patients, by roughly 35% and 21%, respectively. This delay suggests that absorption occurs later in the intestine, as expected, rather than in the coated region of the duodenum.
Although the pilot study was not designed to measure weight loss, participants receiving a full dose of SYNT-101 also received blood tests, which showed elevated levels of leptin and lower levels of ghrelin, consistent with findings from preclinical in vivo models showing reduced food intake.
The authors note that larger trials are needed to fully assess the drug’s efficacy and safety. Syntis Bio plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during the second half of 2025.
Dhanda added, “We are eager to replicate these data in our upcoming Phase 1 clinical trial and further explore the ability of SYNT-101 to produce sustainable, safe, effective weight loss by reducing fat, preserving lean muscle, and stimulating natural production of satiety hormones to prevent weight regain.”
Meeting: European Congress on Obesity (ECO2025)
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Is there a way to be part of your next trial ?
How do I become part of the trial
How do I become part of the trial
Very interested my address is 1831 Dora Ave Tavares FL 32778 apt 347 attm pat french
How do I become apart of this new trial?
I would love to be in the trial.
Super interested in trials!! Email is [email protected]
I would remove your physical address and instead just put an email address
I have never been in shape, always over weight and I’m tired of it. I’m strong but you can’t tell, just got a divorce and am ready to get back out there after 25 years of marriage I’m in a wheelchair and that doesn’t help to lose weight please help. Thank you very much Karl Thie
Dang you must be really interested in if you’re throwing out your address on the internet
How do l participate in this trial
I would live to participate in the upcoming trial.
Thank you!
Would love to be apart of the trial.
[email protected]
J would line to participate in this trial
How do I become part of this tria,l I am willing to be a participant
I would love to be in the trail i live in Australia have 100kgs to lose please thankyou
How can I be part of the trial for this medication? I live in Michigan, and spend part of the year in AZ
IIam obese 276lbs. I can not exercise I have a bad back.I watch what I eat and loose only 1lb a week.
Sounds good where can I get it and how much
How can I be in the trial please?
Interested in becoming a part of the trial please.
Would like to trial it
I would love to try this
How do I become part of the trial. I live 269 Sheppard Lane Berkeley Springs WV 25411-6504 USA.
I would love to be in the trial
I have 30 lbs left to lose and would like to try this
30 lb?
I seriously doubt that would qualify you. This medication, like gastric bypass or for people struggling to lose the weight to save their life. Literally save their life. I need to lose 200 lb.
Her goal is not to be shamed
How do I become apart of the next trial.
I am interested in participating in this or a similar trial program.
Also, please explain how ‘nine healthy participants (2 male, 7 female, aged 24–53 years, BMI 19–29 kg/m2), received a single dose of SYNT-101 in liquid form, administered in three dose levels. Two participants were given 25% of the target dose, three received 50% and four received the full target dose’ would be the ideal sample for a “gastric bypass-like product “. Like many other responders, I would think participants should have 100+ lbs to shed.
I wouldliketo ɓe onthe next trial.
I would love to be in the trial.
How do I become part of the trial
I’m a type 2 diabetic so I don’t know if I qualify for a volunteer for your search for people to try your products. Id try your pill. I’m about 60 pounds overweight and I’m a senior citizen age 80 year old widow. Please advise
I need to lose belly fat
How do I participate in further trials of this med.?
I would love to be a part of the trials
I would be interested in trial period also. My email is [email protected]– easiest email to reach me at.
Charlene Allemann
How can I be part of this trial?
Hi id love to be a part of this trial.
I would love to be part of this. Spfd. Mo.
I want in the trial
Please pick me for your teial!
Can ì be the next trial period
I want to be part of the trial please I’m in Europe
I would love to try this sign me up
I would like to be in your SYNT-101 trial
Id love to be a part of this trail to lose weight ty
I would like to participate in the trial.
Thank you,
Tracy
I would like to be part of your next trial
How do I become part of the trial
I would love to be part of the trial. I live in Canada. I don’t think this would happen. But if it did, I want to jump on. I have close to 100lbs
I would like to try this trial
Would be interested in other trial opportunities including the weight loss alternatives to surgery programs. Need to lose 125.
I would love to be apart of this study . I tried everything. Don’t want surgery. But willing to try synt. Thank you. Ms. Betts
I’d like to volunteer
Would love to be part of the trial
I would love to be in the trial
I would like to be a part of your weight loss trial. 60 pounds overweight.
I want to be in your next trial!
OMG!! My prayers have been answered. PLEASE sign me up for the trial.
I failed even with gastric bypass! I’m an old woman who would greatly enjoy being a success story so pick me please
I would like to try this trial
Would love to see about being in next trial with more information
How can I become part of the trial? 110lb weight loss wanted.
Please
I’m game to get into your trial.
I’m interested in a trial
I want to be part of the next trial, please.
I want to be in the next trial please help me
I’d love to take part!
I would like partake please
I would like to be considered in the trial testing process. I have over 100 lbs to lose
I want to be part trail
If you have enough space left for one more obesity person wanting to loose a hundred pounds im5/6 and weight 280,,please don’t take to long give people a chance to try to see what happens, I’m not sure about the other, I’m so ready to feel good about myself again,love myself again,thk you for your consideration and thk you for all the time you have put into this, medication,giving people that little bit of hope curing the obesity in our world we all live in 💗Thk you and God Bless
Neef to be in trial PLEASE
I have PCOS, I have not been able to loose weight on diets and exercise. I can’t afford GPL-1 drugs. Please sign me up to do a trail.
I want to do this trial
Jimmy esquivel Would like to be part of your trial if possible. Would like to help.
I am a diabetic 2. Trying everything to lose weight and keep my muscle. I have ABM I of 38. But I am not.
Fat I have a lot of muscle. I would love to be in this trial.
I would love to find something to combat premenopausal weight gain other than the GLPs. Muscle mass retention is my goal
I would love to be in the trial
I want to be part of your trial but am too far
But if it was possible I am ready to test for my race coz it may work for others but what if a pure
African
i want to join a trial
Count me in
I need too try this. I’m 75 I’ve tried everything… I need this… Please…
I’d like to be included in the trial. Deb Ashley. Thank you [email protected]
Please let me help you, for you to help me.
Already had heart attack and 1 stent.
Eager, would love to lose 100 lb. – 80 lbs.
I want to be part of the trial please respond thank you
I would love to be in your trial.
I love to be considered for this .
Am keen to be in this trial. Am in Australia
I would like to be a part of this trial [email protected] or [email protected] I need to loose 200 plus lbs
I would like to be in your trial!
Thank you
,
Would love to participate in the trial!
I would like to be a part of this trial.
Everyone would give anything to be in this trial. But unfortunately as you read this goes to fda, and if approved just like all of the other diet pills or shots it will be $600 a shot
Sounds fantastic. Please sign me up. Belly fat I find extremely difficult to lose when disabled. Cheer”s Stacey 💜
I would like to be in the trials
Were are trial being done at.
I had gastric bypass and gained most of the weight back. Would love to try this.
You are not alone!
Please consider me for a participant in your trial. Thank you.
Good Day
I am from South Africa ,how can me Marinda Oosthuizen 54 y old and Kobie Coimbra 53 old and Chantelle Gomes 36 Y old
I need to lose at least 60 lbs. I have other medical issues that prevent me from losing weight. I would like to be in your next trial. I’m 51. Thank you.
Please count me in the trial. Thank you 😊
I had gastric bypass and gained the weight back. Would love to try this.
I have 190 to lose. I don’t want to develop diabetes. It’s difficult for me to do things I need to do. I’m just tired of being FAT !….🤷♀️
I am interested in being part of your trial
I am a cardiac patient with BMI 33.37..I believe that I would benefit from this new drug.
[email protected]
How can you become part of this testing
I would like to be in the next trial. How does one get into these trials?
Interested in being in trial!! I want to live. Please
I would be interested in trials
I’d love to be part of your next trial please
I’m interested in this trial please.
I would like to be part of the next trial
Please love to participate in this trial. Send me more information
My daughter is 15 yrs old and I would love to try anything healthy to boost her confidence. We both would love to participate in the trial.
I would like to participate in the trial I need to lose over 100 lbs I’m 5’3″ my BMI is 59 and so I would like to be considered for the trial thanx.
Hi, I will like to participate in your trial, I will be happy to be a part of this, because I have tried other means of losing weight even with ozempic but to no avail.
Best Regards
I would love to included in the trial. I am currently taking GLP1
I was on ozempic for weight loss but have recently lost my health insurance. I have for 22yrs never put on a bathing suit or gone swimming or turned on the light with me being naked around my husband. I was losing weight but can no longer afford ozempic. This would truly help me take my life back and not allow my fat to take over. I had finally been able to go down on some of my medications but now my anxiety is taking over again. Something like this could change my life and I am sure many others. Can you please tell us how to become apart of the next trial.
Thank you
I have about 80lbs to lose. I have a few health issues and I am in pain everyday. I dont know what a day feels like without pain. This could help me get the weight off and help me have the strength to take my life back.
I want to be in the next trial count me in
I’m interested in being part of the trial
Hi I’m over 200lbs struggling to lose weight. Where do I buy medication.
I’m interested
I see all of the “I want to be a part of the trial”. Has anyone heard back?
I am very interested.
I’m very interested
Please, I am ssooooo interested in this trial. I’ve never done a trial before so this would be great for me. Please choose me.
very interested in the weight loss pill please get in contact with me Debbie staff Lange 817-808-5889
With having liveŕ disease, I gèt turned down for glp1s, but this doesn’t seem to affect the liver. That is great! Would definitely look forward to this becoming an option̈ in the future. Or maybe even̈ part of the next trial.
To everyone commenting here that they want to participate in the trial, you are either misunderstanding or didn’t read the article thoroughly. It says the company is using the data from this initial study/trial to support its IND application with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half 2025.
That’s basically to get approved to do more tests for a new drug development. This doesn’t mean there’s going to be a new human trail available to sign up for. Plus, if they do have any future human trails, I can 100% guarantee they will not just randomly pick people from these comments. They have to thoroughly vet the participants and I’m sure they go through another company to do this.
So, bottom line, don’t waste your time here asking to be selected for the trail. It’s pointless! Instead read the article again and find the company name (it’s based in Boston) and contact them directly to get more info. Good luck!
I am obese 276lbs.I watch what I eat and loose 1 lb a week.I can not exercise because of my back.
I would love to try this new pill I have my liver and kidney checked every 3 months.I am obese 276lbs can not exercise I have a bad back.Need to loose weight
I watch what I eat and loose 1 lb a month.My phone #843 8791741
Hello
How can i sign up to be on the next trial. I have my liver checked regularly and I have had the weight lose surgery but no good results. I prefer not to have the surgery again. But would like to be in the net trial. I watch what I eat and still eat a minimum of food an drink 30 minutes after eating. I’m weigh about 299.
Interested in your trial. Thank you.
How do you become eligible for the trial?
I would love to be a candidate in your next trial testing! I am a healthy but overweight 49 year old woman who just got all her labs taken! I’m very interested in trying this please!
Very interested in trying this . Just got blood work high a1 in danger zone for diebeatis dr appointme t in 2 weeks discust new meds. Please help . Im 54 . Over weight 214 lbs height 5’3
I’m 62 I weight 230 though I am physically very active I just can’t seem to lose weight. I would love to be apart of this trail.
I am interested in participating in trials of this new med. Please contact me via email at [email protected].
Marcella Brown
916.502.1673
I would love to be in this trial my email is [email protected]
I would like to be in this trial.I have to lose weight to have surgery Total hip replacements difficult To do this on my own Especially when I cannot do the things I use to and Not able to Participate in a lot of things to do to pain And some
Pain comes from being an overweight. Please help. Thank you
I would love to find out more information on clinical trials and being able to be part of it. I can’t afford wegovy bc my insurance won’t cover it. Even though I mainly need it for my heart condition
Would like to participate in the trial [email protected]
How do I get the trial
How much is this pill?