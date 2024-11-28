Thanksgiving on the International Space Station [Video]

Aboard the International Space Station, NASA Expedition 72 crew members Suni Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Don Pettit extend warm Thanksgiving wishes to everyone on Earth. They reflect on the meaning of the holiday and share their plans for celebrating with a special Thanksgiving meal in space.

The four astronauts are in the midst of a long-duration mission aboard the microgravity laboratory, focused on advancing scientific understanding and testing innovative technologies. Their work supports NASA’s broader exploration goals, including future human and robotic missions to the Moon and Mars, as part of the Artemis program.

Expedition 72, which began on September 23, 2024, is set to conclude in the spring of 2025. During this mission, the crew will conduct research on a range of space phenomena aimed at benefiting humanity both on Earth and in space. Their work includes advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing, the development of advanced life support systems, genetic sequencing in microgravity, and much more.

