The Future of NASA [Video]

NASA’s future will continue to be a story of human exploration, science, engineering, and technology. Working together, we define the future, achieve the impossible and discover the unknown.

With our Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. We will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish the first long-term presence on the Moon. Then, we will use what we learn on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars.

We will continue to nurture the development of a vibrant low-Earth orbit economy that builds on the work done to date by the International Space Station. Commercial companies will play an increasing role in the space industry: launching rockets and satellites, transporting cargo and crew, building infrastructure in low-Earth orbit.

NASA research and missions are essential to the future of Earth. The unique vantage point of space allows us to better understand Earth’s systems and use that knowledge to live sustainably on our home planet, protect life around the world, and adapt to natural and human-caused changes. Our data and observations will help protect our home planet.

Our James Webb Space Telescope will peer farther into the Universe than ever before. Our scientists will work to increase an understanding of our planet, our solar system and our place in the universe. We will continue to try to answer the question, “Are we alone?”