The Galaxy That Devoured Its Neighbors – And the Tiny One That Escaped

In a vivid image captured by the VLT Survey Telescope, the elliptical galaxy NGC 3640 shines among a bustling cosmic neighborhood — but a closer look reveals a dramatic story.

This image features NGC 3640, an elliptical galaxy located about 88 million light-years from Earth. Captured by the VLT Survey Telescope (VST) at the European Southern Observatory’s Paranal site, the image reveals a vibrant collection of galaxies scattered across the sky, from faint blue smudges to the bright, fried-egg appearance of NGC 3640. What makes this galaxy especially intriguing is what looks like a “double yolk,” due to a smaller neighboring galaxy that may be uncomfortably close.

Galactic Transformations Over Time

Over billions of years, galaxies undergo dramatic transformations. As they drift through space, they can steal gas and stars from others, or even collide and merge entirely. These interactions often leave behind distortions — visible signs of past encounters. In NGC 3640, this is seen in its warped shape and the faint, diffuse light surrounding it. These features act as “scars” from previous galactic mergers, offering astronomers important clues about the galaxy’s turbulent history.

This video is a crash course on galaxy clashes (pun intended!), explaining that the collision between two galaxies is not as violent a process as one could imagine. Credit: ESO, A. Milani, J. C. Muñoz, Tubín et al.

Fossil Clues From Star Clusters

To piece together the backstory of NGC 3640 and its nearby companion, astronomers from the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics studied their globular clusters — tightly packed groups of stars held together by gravity. These clusters often contain some of the oldest stars in a galaxy, making them excellent “fossil markers.” By analyzing them, researchers can reconstruct a galaxy’s history, including details of past mergers and interactions long after they’ve occurred.

A Close Encounter — But Is It Dangerous?

The results confirm that NGC 3640 has engulfed other galaxies before, an ominous sign for the smaller galaxy now in its path, NGC 3641. Yet, this small galactic underdog shows a distinct lack of distortions in its shape or the globular clusters within. This suggests that their interaction, while fast, is not happening close enough for NGC 3640 to pose a threat. NGC 3641 might be safe… for now.

References:

“VEGAS-SSS: Tracing globular cluster populations in the interacting NGC 3640 galaxy group” by Marco Mirabile, Michele Cantiello, Pratik Lonare, Rossella Ragusa, Maurizio Paolillo, Nandini Hazra, Antonio La Marca, Enrichetta Iodice, Marilena Spavone, Steffen Mieske, Marina Rejkuba, Michael Hilker, Gabriele Riccio, Rebecca A. Habas, Enzo Brocato, Pietro Schipani, Aniello Grado and Luca Limatola, 5 November 2024, Astronomy & Astrophysics.

DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202451273

“Does the virial mass drive the intra-cluster light? – Relationship between the ICL and Mvir from VEGAS” by R. Ragusa, E. Iodice, M. Spavone, M. Montes, D. A. Forbes, S. Brough, M. Mirabile, M. Cantiello, M. Paolillo and P. Schipani, 20 February 2023, Astronomy & Astrophysics.

DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202245530

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