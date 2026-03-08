The Hidden Technology That Could Finally Make Fusion Power Work

Scientists say the path to commercial fusion power may hinge on better ways to measure the behavior of superheated plasma. A new DOE-backed report highlights advanced diagnostics, AI tools, and tougher sensors as key technologies that could accelerate the fusion energy race.

Running a fusion reactor safely and consistently requires scientists to carefully track the behavior of its fuel. Inside these systems, extremely hot plasma must be monitored for properties such as temperature and density, since these factors determine whether fusion reactions can occur and remain stable. To collect this information, researchers rely on specialized instruments called diagnostics, which are designed to measure conditions inside the reactor.

A new report supported by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recommends expanding investment in the United States’ ability to develop and use these diagnostic technologies. According to the report, improved measurement tools could provide DOE and Congress with critical information that helps speed the development of commercial fusion power plants.

DOE Workshop Focuses on Measurement Innovation

The report was created following the DOE’s 2024 Basic Research Needs Workshop on Measurement Innovation. The event was organized through the Office of Science’s Fusion Energy Sciences (FES) program. Luis Delgado-Aparicio, head of advanced projects at the DOE’s Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), served as chair, while Sean Regan, a distinguished scientist and director of the Experimental Division at the University of Rochester’s Laboratory for Laser Energetics, acted as co-chair.

Experts from universities, private companies, and national laboratories including PPPL participated in the workshop. Their goal was to determine which diagnostic and measurement technologies are most important for strengthening U.S. leadership in fusion energy and plasma science. The discussions also supported the goals of the DOE’s Fusion Science & Technology Roadmap, which “targets actions and milestones out to the mid-2030s, providing the scientific and technological foundation to support a competitive U.S. fusion energy industry.”

“Measurement innovations have led and will continue to lead to scientific and engineering breakthroughs in plasma science and technology activities supported by the DOE’s FES, especially fusion energy sciences,” said Delgado-Aparicio. “This new report provides substantive findings across seven key areas of plasma and fusion science and technology. We believe it will impact both the public and private fusion communities in a meaningful way.”

“The findings in this report are a testament to the critical role of diagnostics in driving fusion energy science forward,” said Regan. “By investing in innovative measurement technologies, we can accelerate progress toward commercial fusion energy and strengthen America’s leadership in plasma science.”

Seven Key Areas of Plasma and Fusion Research

Seventy researchers contributed to the report, examining seven topics in plasma physics supported by the DOE’s FES program. These areas span both fundamental plasma science and the development of future fusion energy systems.

Low-temperature plasma.

High-energy-density plasma.

Plasma-material interaction.

Burning plasma created through magnetic-confinement fusion (MCF).

Burning plasma created through inertial-confinement fusion (ICF).

Fusion pilot power plants based on MCF.

Fusion power plants based on ICF.

Building Better Diagnostics for Future Fusion Reactors

The researchers identified several ways federal investment could strengthen the ability of U.S. scientists to measure plasma conditions. One major priority is developing diagnostics capable of surviving the intense radiation expected inside future fusion reactors. Another goal is creating measurement techniques fast enough to capture the extremely rapid processes involved in ICF experiments.

The report also highlights the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in helping scientists design new diagnostic tools more efficiently. In addition, the authors emphasize the need to support new researchers entering this field, helping ensure a strong pipeline of experts in plasma diagnostics. These advancements would support a larger ecosystem of plasma technologies that also contribute to U.S. economic competitiveness.

“Both Luis and I thank the members of the working groups and the broader community for their dedication and hard work in putting this report together,” Regan said. “Their expertise and collaboration have been instrumental in identifying the critical innovations needed to advance diagnostic technologies.”

Major Recommendations for Fusion Measurement Innovation

The report outlines several major steps that could accelerate progress in fusion measurement technology.

Accelerate Innovation: Progress in measurement technologies for the FES community could move faster through validation of design modeling codes, expanded use of AI and machine learning , and the development of digital twins.

Progress in measurement technologies for the FES community could move faster through validation of design modeling codes, expanded use of AI and , and the development of digital twins. Establish a National Network: Measurement innovation plays an important role across the FES community and could benefit from a coordinated program similar to LaserNetUS. A network of this type could be called CalibrationNetUS.

Measurement innovation plays an important role across the FES community and could benefit from a coordinated program similar to LaserNetUS. A network of this type could be called CalibrationNetUS. Form National Teams: National teams could help transform new measurement ideas into operational diagnostics more efficiently and at lower cost.

National teams could help transform new measurement ideas into operational diagnostics more efficiently and at lower cost. Standardize Calibrations: A more systematic and consistent approach to diagnostic calibration would improve measurement reliability and innovation.

A more systematic and consistent approach to diagnostic calibration would improve measurement reliability and innovation. Transfer Knowledge to the Private Sector: Sharing diagnostic expertise and operational experience from public institutions with private fusion facilities would benefit the broader fusion research community.

Sharing diagnostic expertise and operational experience from public institutions with private fusion facilities would benefit the broader fusion research community. Invest in a Workforce Pipeline: Developing the diagnostics needed for fusion pilot plants will require significant investment in training and workforce development.

Developing the diagnostics needed for fusion pilot plants will require significant investment in training and workforce development. Plan Now for Remote Operations: Future workshops should examine the measurement technologies needed for remote operation and maintenance of fusion pilot plants.

About the Report

The full report is available online, along with an executive summary.

Delgado-Aparicio and Regan led the effort with guidance from Curt Bolton of FES. Working groups prepared individual chapters of the report. The Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education team collaborated on organizing the workshop. Editorial and project management support came from PPPL’s Communications Department, including B. Rose Huber, Raphael Rosen, and Kelly Lorraine Andrews. Art direction and design were led by Michael Branigan of Sandbox Studio, with illustrations by Ariel Davis.

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