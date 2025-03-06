The Holy Grail of Physics: Superconductivity Without the Cold

A new study reveals that the laws of physics don’t prohibit room-temperature superconductors, rekindling hope for a technological revolution.

Researchers found that fundamental constants determine the upper limit of superconducting temperatures, and luckily, our Universe allows for conditions where this breakthrough might be possible.

The Holy Grail of Physics: Room-Temperature Superconductivity

A new study, published on March 3 in the Journal of Physics: Condensed Matter, suggests that room-temperature superconductivity — long considered the “holy grail” of condensed matter physics — may indeed be possible within the fundamental laws of the universe.

Superconductors, materials that conduct electricity without resistance, have the potential to revolutionize energy transmission, medical imaging, and quantum computing. However, until now, they have only operated at extremely low temperatures, limiting their practical use. The search for a superconductor that functions at everyday temperatures has been one of the most challenging and sought-after goals in modern physics.

Fundamental Constants Set the Limits

In their latest research, Professor Kostya Trachenko of Queen Mary University of London and his colleagues have uncovered a fundamental connection between the maximum possible superconducting temperature (TC) and three universal constants: electron mass, electron charge, and the Planck constant. These constants govern key physical processes, from atomic stability to the formation of stars and essential elements like carbon. Their findings indicate that the theoretical upper limit for superconducting temperatures falls within a range of hundreds to a thousand Kelvin — high enough to include room temperature.

The Dream of Superconductivity Lives On

“This discovery tells us that room-temperature superconductivity is not ruled out by fundamental constants,” said Professor Pickard of University of Cambridge, co-author of this study. “It gives hope to scientists: the dream is still alive.”

The results have already been independently confirmed in a separate study, adding weight to the team’s conclusions. But the implications go even further. By exploring how different values of these fundamental constants could alter the limits of superconductivity, the researchers have opened a fascinating window into the nature of our Universe.

What If the Universe Were Different?

Imagine a world where the fundamental constants are different and set the upper limit for TC at a mere millionth of a Kelvin. In such a Universe, superconductivity would be undetectable, and we would never have discovered it. Conversely, in a Universe where the limit is a million Kelvin, superconductors would be common – even in your electric kettle. “The wire would superconduct instead of heating up,” Professor Trachenko explains. “Boiling water for tea would be a very different challenge.”

It therefore appears that the very reason the community is busy chasing up a room-temperature superconductor is that our fundamental constants set the upper limit of TC in the range 100-1000 K (the range of planetary conditions) where our “room” temperature is.

A Call to Keep Exploring

This research not only advances our understanding of superconductivity but also highlights the delicate balance of the constants that make our Universe – and life within it – possible. For scientists and engineers, this work also provides a renewed sense of direction. “The fact that room-temperature superconductivity is theoretically possible, given our Universe’s constants, is encouraging,” Professors Trachenko and Pickard add. “It’s a call to keep exploring, experimenting, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

