The Planet Is Being Coated in a Chemical That Never Goes Away

The chemicals that helped save the ozone layer may be quietly seeding the planet with an indestructible pollutant.

Chemicals introduced to protect the ozone layer are now linked to the worldwide spread of a long-lasting and potentially harmful substance, according to new research. Scientists report that these replacements have unintentionally contributed to large-scale pollution by a so-called forever chemical that does not easily break down once released into the environment.

A team of atmospheric scientists led by researchers at Lancaster University has, for the first time, calculated the global impact of these chemicals. Their findings show that replacements for ozone-damaging CFCs, along with certain anesthetic gases, were responsible for depositing about a third of a million tonnes (335,500 tonnes) of trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) across Earth’s surface between 2000 and 2022.

Pollution That Continues to Build Over Time

The researchers warn that the problem is not slowing down. Many CFC replacement chemicals remain in the atmosphere for decades, allowing TFA pollution to keep increasing long after the gases are released. The study estimates that annual TFA production from these sources could reach its highest levels at some point between 2025 and 2100.

The research was published today (February 4) in the journal Geophysical Research Letters and relied on advanced chemical transport modeling. This approach simulates how gases move through the atmosphere, react with other chemicals, and eventually settle back onto the planet’s surface.

How Refrigerants and Anesthetics Produce TFA

Using this model, the team measured how TFA forms when certain gases break down in the atmosphere. These include hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which are widely used in refrigeration, as well as chemicals used in inhalation anesthetics.

Although these substances, known collectively as F-gases, are being phased out (following the Montreal Protocol and the later Kigali Amendment), their concentrations in the atmosphere continue to rise.

TFA is part of a broader group of man-made compounds called per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS). These chemicals are often referred to as forever chemicals because they persist in the environment for extremely long periods.

Growing Concerns About Environmental and Health Effects

Scientists are still working to fully understand the risks associated with TFA. The European Chemicals Agency classifies it as harmful to aquatic life. Studies have detected TFA in human blood and urine, and the German Federal Office for Chemicals has recently proposed that TFA be classified as potentially toxic to human reproduction.

While some agencies believe current TFA levels remain below thresholds that pose a direct risk to human health, concerns are growing about its steady and potentially irreversible buildup. This has led to calls for TFA to be recognized as a planetary boundary threat.

“Our study shows that CFC replacements are likely to be the dominant atmospheric source of TFA,” said Lucy Hart, PhD researcher at Lancaster University and lead author of the study. “This really highlights the broader risks that need to be considered by regulation when substituting harmful chemicals such as ozone-depleting CFCs.”

Tracking a Chemical That Travels the Globe

To test their findings, the researchers compared their model’s estimates of TFA production and deposition with real-world observations, including measurements from Arctic ice-cores and rainwater samples.

The model was informed by data from a global monitoring network that tracks how much of each source gas is present in the atmosphere and where it is located. These gases react with other atmospheric components, breaking down and forming TFA in the process.

Weather patterns were also built into the model to calculate how TFA moves and settles. The chemical can be washed out of clouds by rainfall or deposited directly from the air onto land and water surfaces.

Why the Arctic Is a Key Warning Sign

The modeling revealed that nearly all TFA detected in the Arctic originates from CFC replacement chemicals, despite the region being far from major emission sources. This finding highlights how widely TFA pollution spreads across the planet.

“CFC replacements have long lifetimes and are able to be transported in the atmosphere from their point of emission to remote regions such as the Arctic where they can breakdown to form TFA,” said Lucy Hart. “Studies have found increasing TFA levels in remote Arctic ice-cores, and our results provide the first conclusive evidence that virtually all of these deposits can be explained by these gases.”

New Refrigerants Add Future Uncertainty

Beyond polar regions, the researchers found additional concerns at midlatitudes. Their modeling supports growing evidence that HFO-1234yf, commonly used in car air conditioning systems, is becoming an important and likely expanding source of atmospheric TFA.

“HFOs are the latest class of synthetic refrigerants marketed as climate-friendly alternatives to HFCs,” said Professor Ryan Hossaini of Lancaster University and co-author of the study. “A number of HFOs are known to be TFA-forming, and the growing use of these chemicals for car air conditioning in Europe and elsewhere adds uncertainty to future levels of TFA in our environment.”

“There is a need to address environmental TFA pollution because it is widespread, highly persistent, and levels are increasing,” Professor Hossaini said.

Calls for Long-Term Monitoring and Global Action

“The rising levels of TFA from F-gases is striking. Although HFC use is gradually being phased down, this TFA source will remain with us for decades. There’s an urgent need to understand other TFA sources and to assess TFA’s environmental impacts. This requires a concerted international effort, including more extensive TFA monitoring in the UK and elsewhere,” he said.

Professor Cris Halsall, Director of the Lancaster Environment Centre and co-author, emphasized that the origins of TFA are broader than once thought.

“We’ve generally viewed TFA as a breakdown product from the use of a few fluorinated pesticides, but it’s clear that TFA (a very persistent chemical in the environment) arises from the use and breakdown of a very wide group of organofluorine chemicals including refrigerants, solvents, pharmaceuticals, and the PFAS group in general.”

Co-author Dr Stefan Reimann, whose team in Switzerland closely monitors TFA-forming gases in the atmosphere, said global measurements are painting a consistent picture.

“In all regions where TFA measurements are available, a consistent picture of increasing atmospheric concentrations and deposition to Earth’s surface is emerging,” he said.

“This study is outstanding, as it combines for the first time all the important sources of atmospheric TFA and has a global focus. With increasing use of HFOs, accumulation of TFA in water bodies will potentially grow, and this makes long-term monitoring a necessity.”

Reference: “Growth in Production and Environmental Deposition of Trifluoroacetic Acid Due To Long-Lived CFC Replacements and Anesthetics” by Lucy Hart, Ryan Hossaini, Oliver Wild, Andrea Mazzeo, Crispin Halsall, Xuewei Hou, Zihao Wang, Martyn P. Chipperfield, Jgor Arduini, Paul B. Krummel, Chris R. Lunder, Jens Mühle, Simon O’Doherty, Sunyoung Park, Stefan Reimann, Kieran M. Stanley, Ray F. Weiss and Dickon Young, 4 February 2026, Geophysical Research Letters.

DOI: 10.1029/2025GL119216

The study involved researchers from: Lancaster University; the University of Leeds; the University of Urbino; the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, Australia; the Norwegian Institute for Air Research; the University of California San Diego; the University of Bristol; the Kyungpook National University, Korea; the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology; and the Goethe University Frankfurt.

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