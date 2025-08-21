The Shockingly Simple Vision Breakthrough That Might End LASIK

Scientists may have found a way to correct vision without surgery, lasers, or cutting.
Using tiny electrical currents and custom contact lenses, researchers reshaped rabbit corneas in just a minute — a process that could one day replace LASIK.
Millions of Americans Have Altered Vision
Millions of Americans live with vision problems that range from mild blurriness to complete blindness. While glasses and contact lenses are common solutions, many people prefer not to rely on them. As a result, hundreds of thousands choose corrective eye surgery each year, most often LASIK — a laser procedure designed to reshape the cornea and improve eyesight. Although widely used, LASIK can sometimes lead to unwanted side effects. To address this, researchers are experimenting with ways to reshape the cornea without cutting, and their early tests in animal tissue show promise.
Michael Hill, a chemistry professor at Occidental College, shared his team’s findings during the American Chemical Society’s (ACS) fall meeting.
How LASIK Reshapes the Eye
The cornea, a clear dome-shaped layer at the front of the eye, bends light so it focuses on the retina. This signal is then sent to the brain and turned into a visual image. When the cornea is irregularly shaped, light does not focus correctly, causing blurry vision.
LASIK corrects this by using highly specialized lasers to remove very thin layers of corneal tissue, altering its shape. The method is generally considered safe, but cutting into the cornea weakens its structure and carries some risks. As Hill explains, “LASIK is just a fancy way of doing traditional surgery. It’s still carving tissue — it’s just carving with a laser.”
The Accidental Discovery of Electromechanical Reshaping
But what if the cornea could be reshaped without the need for any incisions?
This is what Hill and collaborator Brian Wong are exploring through a process known as electromechanical reshaping (EMR). “The whole effect was discovered by accident,” explains Wong, a professor and surgeon at the University of California, Irvine. “I was looking at living tissues as moldable materials and discovered this whole process of chemical modification.”
In the body, the shapes of many collagen-containing tissues, including corneas, are held in place by attractions of oppositely charged components. These tissues contain a lot of water, so applying an electric potential to them lowers the tissue’s pH, making it more acidic. By altering the pH, the rigid attractions within the tissue are loosened and make the shape malleable. When the original pH is restored, the tissue is locked into the new shape.
Previously, the researchers used EMR to reshape cartilage-rich rabbit ears, as well as alter scars and skin in pigs. But one collagen-rich tissue that they were eager to explore was the cornea.
Platinum Contact Lenses as Electrodes
In this work, the team constructed specialized, platinum “contact lenses” that provided a template for the corrected shape of the cornea, then placed each over a rabbit eyeball in a saline solution meant to mimic natural tears. The platinum lens acted as an electrode to generate a precise pH change when the researchers applied a small electric potential to the lens. After about a minute, the cornea’s curvature conformed to the shape of the lens — about the same amount of time LASIK takes, but with fewer steps, less expensive equipment and no incisions.
They repeated this setup on 12 separate rabbit eyeballs, 10 of which were treated as if they had myopia, or nearsightedness. In all the “myopic” eyeballs, the treatment dialed in the targeted focusing power of the eye, which would correspond to improved vision. The cells in the eyeball survived the treatment because the researchers carefully controlled the pH gradient. Additionally, in other experiments, the team demonstrated that their technique might be able to reverse some chemical-caused cloudiness to the cornea — a condition that is currently only treatable through a complete corneal transplant.
Early Promise and Next Steps
Though this initial work is promising, the researchers emphasize that it is in its very early stages. Next up is what Wong describes as, “the long march through animal studies that are detailed and precise,” including tests on a living rabbit rather than just its eyeball. They also plan to determine the types of vision correction possible with EMR, such as near- and far-sightedness and astigmatism. Though the next steps are planned, uncertainties in the team’s scientific funding have put them on hold. “There’s a long road between what we’ve done and the clinic. But, if we get there, this technique is widely applicable, vastly cheaper, and potentially even reversible,” concludes Hill.
Meeting: ACS Fall 2025
This research was funded by the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health and the John Stauffer Charitable Trust.
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This would be a significant advance with benefit to populations of all ages across the world.
Continued research on this should not be left to a small team with questionable funding.
The US government should take control of this research and assign it to a company with the resources to move it into full commercialization ASAP.
The U.S. government is the problem. Under this administration they are slashing medical and scientific funding in the name of “small government.”
The government is usually the problem. In this case I’m not sure how you blame the government for not spending your money. If you want your money to go to research, donate.
It’s the “small team” who discovered it.
Agreed to help humanity. I appeal to the 10 richest people in the world to assume funding responsibility please. I am affected with AMD. Thanks for the opportunity to contribute.
This would be absolutely awesome for millions of people now and ion the future. However, I’m sure that will ever happen with the current administration.
My keyboard doesn’t like me.
This would be absolutely awesome for millions of people now and in the future. However, I’m sure that will never happen with the current administration.
Elaborate. Why do you think it is the government’s job to dictate and guide R&D? That’s an old failed Soviet concept. It is best to allow entrepreneurs to determine where to place their energy and investments towards items that they believe there is demand for (ie benefit to the population at large). In this case, there would absolutely be high demand. The government needs to stay out of the way of safe innovation.
Why do you have to inject politics into this. Oh, because you are short-sighted,
“Inject(ing) politics” is, my and large, how most things get done.
In the age of Dumpy Drawers, he is so much more worried about BOOGYMEN who aren’t there, than he is about actual issues. And his chief medical dude, aka Wormy Boy, is much more worried about finding a link between Autistim and Vaccines (there isn’t) than dealing with ACTUAL issues.
Lord Dampnut wants us to go to war WITH ONE ANOTHER. And that won’t change in the foreseeable future.
Thus, the injection of politics. 🤷🏽♀️
Re vaccines, have a look see at “The Pfizer Papers” or a summary report
So much to unpack there.
1. If you think name calling is the way to lower the temperature then you are part of the problem
2. The government has no mechanism for creating wealth. It only takes it from someone to give to someone else. ie. If the government is “investing” in research, it is doing it by taking from someone else’s business/personal wealth, that could have been donated towards a cause they value.
3. The Vaccine/Autism windmill is absolutely a waste of everyone’s time and energy. If someone believes it, spend your own money to prove it. I personally believe if there is a correlation (not causation) it has to do with preemies having a higher survival rate. preemies are more likely to be Autistic, Babies are more likely to survive due to vaccination. As such, more autistic are surviving due to vaccination.
Because politicians ban vaccines, not experts.
Lol
Too bad they test this on helpless animals.
I know right, they should test it on aborted fetuses…
Too dark?
Damage optical nerve regain due to cataract operation?
Are there any good, or bad, affects on eyes with cataracts?
A company which recognizes the commercial value and with sufficient resources could elect to fund this research without involving the US government.
“Trust me, I’m from the government and I’m here to help….”
It’s a bastardized version of an old sentiment, but it’s no less true… especially in the age of Lord Dampnut and his heath manager Dumb Bobby.
This would be a great project for one of the billionaire philanthropist they could give back to the world in a profound way.
Because politics are controlling medical/scientific research and funding for all of these areas of study. Don’t be acting as if this is not happening.
Advances are wonderful. Wish there was something to reverse glaucoma
To whom it may concern,
I have noticed that you seem to have something on your lip. I was going to mention it in case it was embarrassing for you. I grew weary after i approached and realized it might even have been put in place intentionally.
So, that is why it has taken me so long to express my concern about. Cause I thought it couldn’t possibly be enjoyable. Then I remembered there are grown men in the world who enjoy having their testicles stepped on with the point of a pair of heels worn by naked morbidly obese women while they call them derogatory names and tell them many degrading things.
So, I again withdrew my intrest to help. But, due to the kindness that has been instilled into my personality as a young child. Plus the continued rewards and punishments to ensure I had a character trait of importance. As well as the financial, Social, moral and religious standards of my environment. I have come to decide you should at least be made aware. Of the upsetting nature of having a unusually bare. Unprotected penis resting on your lip.
It’s not helping, that you keep pushing it down your throat please take the government’s flaccid penis out your mouth I got a hard one for you.
They will not let this happen. It will impede the flow of money on procedures worth billions in flowing paper they put value on. For a singular low cost treatment. Your a idiot if you think they care about our health. Especially when they benefit from our deaths
I don’t trust these rabbits and can they really read an eye chart