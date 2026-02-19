“The Southern Indian Ocean Is Losing Salt at an ‘Astonishing’ Rate”

A vast region of the Southern Indian Ocean is freshening at an unprecedented pace.
Ocean water is not just “wet.” Its saltiness helps determine how seawater stacks up in layers, how currents move heat around the planet, and how easily nutrients can reach the sunlit surface where much of marine life begins. That is why scientists are paying close attention to a startling shift now unfolding off Western Australia: the Southern Indian Ocean there is freshening fast.
According to a study published in Nature Climate Change, researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder report that rising global temperatures over the past 60 years have altered major wind patterns and ocean currents. These shifts are funneling increasing amounts of freshwater into the Southern Indian Ocean. The researchers warn that this trend could reshape how the ocean and atmosphere interact, interfere with large circulation systems that regulate climate worldwide, and place added stress on marine ecosystems.
“We’re seeing a large-scale shift of how freshwater moves through the ocean,” said Weiqing Han, professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences. “It’s happening in a region that plays a key role in global ocean circulation.”
The Indo-Pacific Freshwater Pool
Much of the incoming freshwater can be traced back to a huge tropical region where surface waters are naturally diluted by frequent rain. This zone, stretching from the eastern Indian Ocean across to the western Pacific in the Northern Hemisphere tropics, stays relatively fresh because rainfall is high while evaporation is comparatively low. Scientists often call it the Indo Pacific freshwater pool.
That pool is not isolated. It connects to the thermohaline circulation, a global current system sometimes described as a conveyor belt because it moves heat, salt, and freshwater between ocean basins. Warm surface waters from the Indo Pacific feed into pathways that ultimately influence conditions in the Atlantic. In the North Atlantic, that transported water cools, becomes denser, sinks, and then returns southward at depth before eventually flowing back toward the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Small shifts in salinity can matter here because salt helps set seawater density, and density helps power the sinking and spreading that keep the system moving.
The waters off Australia’s southwest have typically been dry at the surface, with evaporation outpacing rainfall. That pattern has historically favored higher salinity. But long-term observations show that the balance is changing.
Han’s team estimates that the area covered by salty seawater in this Southern Indian Ocean region has shrunk by about 30% over the past 60 years. They describe it as the fastest freshening seen anywhere in the Southern Hemisphere.
“This freshening is equivalent to adding about 60% of Lake Tahoe’s worth of freshwater to the region every year,” said first author Gengxin Chen, visiting scholar in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and senior scientist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ South China Sea Institute of Oceanology. “To put that into perspective, the amount of freshwater flowing into this ocean area is enough to supply the entire U.S. population with drinking water for more than 380 years,” he said.
Climate-Driven Wind Shifts
The researchers found that the growing influx of freshwater cannot be explained by local rainfall. By analyzing observational records alongside computer simulations, they concluded that global warming is reshaping surface wind patterns across the Indian and tropical Pacific Oceans. These altered winds are steering ocean currents in ways that transport more freshwater from the Indo-Pacific freshwater pool into the Southern Indian Ocean.
As salt levels drop, seawater becomes less dense. Fresher water tends to remain above saltier, heavier water, increasing the separation between surface and deep layers. This enhanced layering limits vertical mixing, the process that normally allows surface water to sink and deeper water to rise, distributing heat and nutrients throughout the ocean.
Previous studies have suggested that climate change could slow part of the thermohaline circulation, as melting from the Greenland Ice Sheet and Arctic sea ice adds freshwater to the North Atlantic, disrupting the salinity balance needed for the conveyor belt to keep moving. The expansion of the freshwater pool could further influence this system by transporting fresher water into the Atlantic.
Weaker vertical mixing could also harm marine life. When nutrient-rich water from the depths does not reach the sunlit surface, organisms in upper layers have fewer resources to survive. At the same time, reduced mixing traps excess heat near the surface, raising temperatures further for species already coping with warming oceans.
“Salinity changes could affect plankton and sea grass. These are the foundation of the marine food web. Changes in them could have far-reaching impact on the biodiversity in our oceans,” Chen said.
Reference: “The expanding Indo-Pacific freshwater pool and changing freshwater pathway in the South Indian Ocean” by Gengxin Chen, Weiqing Han, Aixue Hu, Gerald A. Meehl, Arnold L. Gordon, Toshiaki Shinoda, Nan Rosenbloom, Lei Zhang and Yukio Masumoto, 3 February 2026, Nature Climate Change.
DOI: 10.1038/s41558-025-02553-1
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“The waters off Australia’s southwest have typically been dry at the surface, …”
And here I thought that water was wet!
As a scientist, my only comment is that perhaps we should stop the weather control programs and that way we can analyze what’s really happening. Chemtrails are not a conspiracy theory it’s a conspiracy!
What kind of a scientist believes in ‘chemtrails?’ Simple observation demonstrates that it is an atmospheric phenomenon. If they aren’t condensation from burning hydrocarbon fuels at 30,000′ altitude, why not. How can the water vapor from burning fuel be prevented from condensing? Not to mention that so-called ‘chemtrails’ were observed coming off high-altitude bombers during WWII, when technology, political conditions, and financial conditions were very different from today.
If ‘chemtrails’ were real, who supplies the chemicals, who pays for them, where are they stored at airports, and how come nobody observes different fueling trucks filling different tanks on the airplanes? Why would airline companies reduce the fuel capacity for long flights and take a hit on profits carrying the extra load of the chemicals? Why would military aircraft be participating in dispersing chemicals when the extra load would affect the performance of planes and possibly result in the loss of expensive aircraft and pilots.
You haven’t thought it through! Which is NOT the behavior of a real scientist.
OMG…is your reply real??? There is more evidence for “chemtrails” than there is for even cloud seeding.. Brother, get your head out of your butt, wake up and drink some coffee. Chemtrails are NOT, and I repeat, >>>NOT<<<< vapor trails. You dont seem to understand your own government very well. Have you ever heard of DARPA, BLACK OPS, WEATHER MANIPULATION? The list goes on for miles.. I mean you come off sounding like you have a scientific mind and you have some kind of clarity about the subject, but sir, with all due respect, you are uninformed to say the least..When senator Kennedy is currently promoting banning their practice in 2026, it makes me have to ask, what rock have you been hiding under for the past 20 yrs? Open your mind..please!
OMG…is your reply real??? There is more evidence for “chemtrails” than there is for even cloud seeding.. Brother, get your head out of your butt, wake up and drink some coffee. Chemtrails are NOT, and I repeat, >>>NOT<<<< vapor trails. You dont seem to understand your own government very well. Have you ever heard of DARPA, BLACK OPS, WEATHER MANIPULATION? The list goes on for miles.. I mean you come off sounding like you have a scientific mind and you have some kind of clarity about the subject, but sir, with all due respect, you are uninformed to say the least..When senator Kennedy is currently promoting banning their practice in 2026, it makes me have to ask, what rock have you been hiding under for the past 20 yrs? Open your mind..please!
Another denizen of darkest Trumpistan. Isn’t that Kennedy the Trumpistannian administration’s pet idiot who is utterly opposed to vaccination?
Rob, why do you have to turn a question in science into a judgement based names of politicians? Anybody, in either major party, can have a screw loose. How about sticking to the facts?
“I mean you come off sounding like you have a scientific mind and you have some kind of clarity about the subject, but sir, with all due respect, you are uninformed to say the least.”
I do indeed have a strong, well-rounded education in science, as well as decades of teaching and practical experience. Therefore, I’m speaking not about something I have heard on the AM radio, but from my formal education and personal observations. You didn’t answer any of my questions. Instead, you simply engaged in arm waving and unflattering remarks about my lodging under a rock. You will be more persuasive if you answer my questions and provide me with some numbers rather than just making unsupported claims.
Appropos that comment of mine. I merely asked a question of someone, who believes in chemtrails, talking about a Kennedy who is claimed by said someone to be a Senator. I am asking about facts, not presenting them.
Rob,
You didn’t just remark about Kennedy’s bizarre views on science. You also said, “Another denizen of darkest Trumpistan.” That was not a scientific fact! That was a political opinion.
Absolutely true, those chemicals that enybody can see coming from aircrafts, and lately from stations on the ground, have never been properly checked out. The amonts of these chemicals in the world atmosphere is staggering. We are going to see in the near future the disastrous consequences of it. I have seen claims that the snail population is disappearing. Snails are the first to absorb co2 for their shells.
Denying these facts show as that authorities are hiding their doing for their own profit, and we all are going to pay the price.
So, you can see chemicals. Are you related to Greta who claimed to be able to see carbon dioxide? How about a citation (they ARE allowed here on SciTechDaily) demonstrating “that the snail population is disappearing?”
Protct nature, it protects you. Destroy nature, be open to get destroyed. As you sow, so you reap Man has been worse than animals, always in wars, people being killed unnecessarily unreasonably, technology used for destruction of mankind instead of welfare for mankind. Leaders never understand this.
I think that your view of nature is overly romantic. Historically, floods and earthquakes have killed far more than wars. Pathogens causing people to become sick and die are probably second only to old age for killing people. Estimates for losses during the Black Death — Bubonic Plague — run as high as two-thirds of Europeans during the time. The invention of antibiotics, which are becoming less effective, place us in a special time where many diseases are no longer feared. Locust plagues still kill many people, as does malaria transmitted by mosquitoes. I think that you have been watching too many Disney movies.
“The Southern Indian Ocean Is Losing Salt at an ‘Astonishing’ Rate”
The Salt isn’t being ‘lost.’ At worst, the surface salinity is being decreased by an influx of freshwater.
Please; stop being scientific. It annoys people………………
Unfortunately, you are probably right — even here on a science/technology website where they should expect it.
Chemtrails ( an utterly ridiculous name; the ‘chemical’ is water vapor.)
They can be controlled by educating yourself with a legit. book.
Or sacrificing a virgin to the aliens living in every attic. Your choice.