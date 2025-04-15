The Strike Equation: How Physics and Friction Unlock Bowling’s Perfect Shot

A team of researchers from top universities has developed a groundbreaking mathematical model that could change how bowling is played and analyzed.

Unlike previous methods that relied on player stats, this model factors in lane oil patterns, friction, and even ball asymmetry to pinpoint optimal strike conditions. It not only simulates ball trajectories using advanced physics but also offers a “miss-room” buffer for human error, aiming to give players a scientific edge in a sport with millions on the line.

A New Mathematical Approach to Bowling

Bowling remains one of the most popular sports in the U.S., with over 45 million people playing each year and millions of dollars awarded in tournaments. Yet despite its popularity, there’s still no widely accepted model that can accurately predict how a bowling ball moves down the lane.

In a new study published today (April 15) in AIP Advances, researchers from Princeton, MIT, the University of New Mexico, Loughborough University, and Swarthmore College present a model designed to pinpoint the optimal placement of a bowling ball. The model uses six differential equations, based on Euler’s equations for rotating rigid bodies, to generate a map of the best conditions for achieving a strike.

Why Accurate Ball Prediction Matters

“The simulation model we created could become a useful tool for players, coaches, equipment companies, and tournament designers,” said author Curtis Hooper. “The ability to accurately predict ball trajectories could lead to the discoveries of new strategies and equipment designs.”

Until now, most prediction methods have focused on analyzing statistics from real players rather than the physics of the ball’s motion. These approaches often fall short when bowlers slightly change their technique or style.

Instead, the group’s model accounts for a variety of factors. One example is the thin layer of oil applied to bowling lanes; the oil layer can vary widely in volume and shape between competitive tournaments, requiring specific styles and targeting strategies for each. The oil is seldom applied uniformly, which creates an uneven friction surface.

Bridging Instinct with Science

The issue is that bowlers and coaches can currently only rely on their own experience and instinct, which Hooper said is often imprecise and suboptimal.

“Our model provides a solution to both of these problems by constructing a bowling model that accurately computes bowling trajectories when given inputs for all significant factors that may affect ball motion,” Hooper said. “A ‘miss-room’ is also calculated to account for human inaccuracies which allows bowlers to find their own optimal targeting strategy.”

Modeling a Complex and Asymmetric Sport

Making the model posed several challenges, including how to describe the motion of the subtly asymmetric bowling ball. More challenging still was distilling the inputs required for predicting the trajectory into terms that a bowler or coach could understand and that could be measured with accessories bowlers already use.

What’s Next for Bowling Science

In the future, the group aims to improve the model’s accuracy by incorporating even more factors, including uneven bowling lanes, as well as connect with professionals in the industry to better understand how the model may be tailored to fit their applications.

Reference: “Using physics simulations to find targeting strategies in competitive tenpin bowling” by Simon Si Ming Ji, Shouzhuo Yang, Wilber Dominguez, Curtis George Hooper, and Cacey Stevens Bester, 15 April 2025, AIP Advances.

DOI: 10.1063/5.0247761

