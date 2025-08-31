These Glow-in-the-Dark Succulents Could Replace Your Night Light

Scientists have found a way to turn ordinary succulents into living night lights by infusing them with special glowing compounds.

After just a few minutes of sunlight or LED exposure, these plants can shine for hours in shades of green, red, or blue — bright enough to illuminate nearby objects or even read by.

Nature’s Own Glow

From mushrooms that cast a soft green glow to plankton that glimmers sparkling blue, glowing plants are nothing new for nature. Now, scientists are bringing that light to houseplants.

Reporting in the Cell Press journal Matter on August 27, researchers crafted glow-in-the-dark succulents that recharge in sunlight. Injected with light-emitting compounds, the plants can shine in various colors and rival a small night light at their brightest. The simple, low-cost method may help lay the foundation for sustainable, plant-based lighting systems.

“Picture the world of Avatar, where glowing plants light up an entire ecosystem,” says first author Shuting Liu of South China Agricultural University. “We wanted to make that vision possible using materials we already work with in the lab. Imagine glowing trees replacing streetlights.”

The afterglow phosphor particles spread rapidly through a succulent leaf, lighting it up from within. Credit: Liu et al., Matter

Why Previous Approaches Fell Short

Glowing greenery isn’t a new idea. Past studies have designed similar plants using genetic engineering. But the glow is often faint and is typically only available in green. The methods were also complex and costly.

Instead of coaxing cells to glow through genetic modification, the team used afterglow phosphor particles—materials similar to those found in glow-in-the-dark toys. These compounds absorb light and release it slowly over time.

For the particles to travel through leaf tissues, the researchers had to get the size just right: around 7 micrometers, roughly the width of a red blood cell.

“Smaller, nano-sized particles move easily within the plant but are dimmer,” says Liu. “Larger particles glowed brighter but couldn’t travel far inside the plant.”

Succulents Shine the Brightest

The team then injected the particles into several plant species, including succulents and non-succulents like golden pothos and bok choy. But only the succulents produced a strong glow, thanks to the narrow, uniform, and evenly distributed channels within the leaf that helped to disperse the particles more effectively. After a couple of minutes of exposure to sunlight or indoor LED light, the modified plants glowed for up to two hours.

“It was really unexpected,” says Liu, noting that she initially thought plants with airy tissue structures would perform better. “The particles diffused in just seconds, and the entire succulent leaf glowed.”

A Spectrum of Colors

By using different types of phosphors, the researchers created plants that shine in various colors, including green, red, and blue. They even built a glowing plant wall with 56 succulents, bright enough to illuminate nearby objects and read texts.

“Each plant takes about 10 minutes to prepare and costs a little over 10 yuan (about $1.4), not including labor,” says Liu.

The glowing succulents’ light fades over time, and the team is still studying the long-term safety of the materials for the plants. Still, the concept could offer a sustainable alternative for low-intensity lighting in pathways, gardens, or indoor decor. The team is also exploring how the method can light up plants beyond succulents.

A Magical Integration of Science and Nature

“I just find it incredible that an entirely human-made, micro-scale material can come together so seamlessly with the natural structure of a plant,” says Liu. “The way they integrate is almost magical. It creates a special kind of functionality.”

Reference: “Sunlight-powered multicolor and uniform luminescence in material-engineered living plants” by Shuting Liu, Yufei An, Haoran Zhang, Wei Li, Jianle Zhuang, Chaofan Hu, Yingliang Liu, Bingfu Lei, Rui Zou and Xuejie Zhang, 27 August 2025, Matter.

DOI: 10.1016/j.matt.2025.102370

This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the Guangzhou Science & Technology Project, and the Guangdong Basic and Applied Basic Research Foundation.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.