These NASA Inventions Are Revolutionizing the World Right Now

NASA’s Spinoff 2025 reveals how space technology is revolutionizing life on Earth, from medical breakthroughs to futuristic construction.

Decades of research in low Earth orbit have led to unexpected innovations, including high-quality tissue growth, advanced sanitation methods, and even treadmills that defy gravity. The same ingenuity shaping lunar exploration is now fueling industries on Earth, with companies using space-developed 3D printing and biological growth techniques to build homes. With over 40 NASA-originated advancements now in commercial use and more in the pipeline, the future of technology is being shaped by the stars—one innovation at a time.

NASA’s Spinoff Showcases Space Innovations

The latest edition of NASA’s Spinoff publication, which showcases how NASA technology is successfully adapted for commercial use, is now available online.

For nearly 25 years, NASA has supported astronauts in low Earth orbit, helping them study the space environment and conduct research that advances deep space exploration. Aboard the International Space Station (ISS), astronauts have tested new technologies and gained valuable insights. Many of these innovations not only support future space missions but also lead to real-world applications that improve life on Earth.

Technology That Transforms Life on Earth

“The work we do in space has resulted in navigational technologies, lifesaving medical advancements, and enhanced software systems that continue to benefit our lives on Earth,” said Clayton Turner, associate administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Technologies developed today don’t just make life on our home planet easier — they pave the way to a sustained presence on the Moon and future missions to Mars.”

Breakthroughs Featured in Spinoff 2025

The Spinoff 2025 publication features more than 40 commercial infusions of NASA technologies including:

A platform enabling commercial industry to perform science on the space station, including the growth of higher-quality human heart tissue, knee cartilage, and pharmaceutical crystals that can be grown on Earth to develop new medical treatments.

An electrostatic sprayer technology to water plants without the help of gravity and now used in sanitation, agriculture, and food safety.

“Antigravity” treadmills helping people with a variety of conditions run or walk for exercise, stemming from efforts to improve astronauts’ fitness in the weightlessness of space.

Nutritional supplements originally intended to keep astronauts fit and mitigate the health hazards of a long stay in space.

From Space to Industry: Unexpected Applications

As NASA continues advancing technology and research in low Earth orbit to establish a sustained presence at the Moon, upcoming lunar missions are already spinning off technologies on Earth. For example, Spinoff 2025 features a company that invented technology for 3D printing buildings on the Moon that is now using it to print large structures on Earth. Another group of researchers studying how to grow lunar buildings from fungus is now selling specially grown mushrooms and plans to build homes on Earth using the same concept.

Spinoffs produce innovative technologies with commercial applications for the benefit of all. Other highlights of Spinoff 2025 include quality control on assembly lines inspired by artificial intelligence developed to help rovers navigate Mars, innovations in origami based on math for lasers and optical computing, and companies that will help lead the way to hydrogen-based energy building on NASA’s foundation of using liquid hydrogen for rocket fuel.

A Future of Limitless Possibilities

“I’ve learned it’s almost impossible to predict where space technology will find an application in the commercial market,” said Dan Lockney, Technology Transfer program executive at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “One thing I can say for sure, though, is NASA’s technology will continue to spin off, because it’s our goal to advance our missions and bolster the American economy.”

This edition also highlights 20 cutting-edge technologies available for licensing, each with the potential to be developed into commercial products. Explore the “Spinoffs of Tomorrow” section to learn more about these opportunities.

Spinoff is part of NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate and its Technology Transfer program, which helps bring NASA-developed innovations to the public. Through partnerships and licensing agreements, the program ensures that NASA’s investments in technology benefit both the nation and the world.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.