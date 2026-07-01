This Extraordinary Desert Mouse Defies Aging – and It Could Change Human Longevity

A wild mouse with an unusually long life may reveal clues to healthy aging.

Aging is often treated as an unavoidable biological process, but evolution tells a more complicated story. Across the animal kingdom, species age at dramatically different rates, with some rapidly declining after reaching adulthood while others remain healthy and active for years or even decades. Understanding what separates these species has become one of the biggest questions in aging research, offering clues to how the body naturally resists disease and deterioration.

Researchers are now turning to an unlikely candidate: the golden spiny mouse. Native to the rocky deserts of the Middle East, this small wild rodent not only lives far longer than most mice but also appears to preserve its health throughout much of its life, avoiding the physical, cognitive, and immune decline that normally accompanies aging.

In a study published in Science Advances, scientists at Yale School of Medicine began uncovering the biological mechanisms behind this exceptional resilience. Their findings suggest the mouse has evolved natural pathways that keep age-related inflammation under control and maintain key tissues and organs well into old age, discoveries that could eventually inform new treatments to promote healthier aging in people.

“Mice in the wild typically live around nine months,” says senior author Vishwa Deep Dixit, DVM, PhD, Waldemar Von Zedtwitz Professor of Pathology at YSM. “But some of these golden spiny mice are living out in the desert for up to five years. And that’s just what we’ve been able to observe; their maximum lifespan is unknown.”

“In order to live that long, they have to forage, they have to avoid predators,” says Dixit, who is also a professor of comparative medicine and of immunobiology at YSM and director of the Yale Center for Research on Aging (Y-Age). “So it’s not like they’re living this long in a way that we would think of as ‘aged.’”

Lead author Hee Hoon Kim, PhD, a postdoctoral associate in Dixit’s lab, says the central question is why certain species, including the golden spiny mouse, can age with so little apparent decline while others cannot.

Reduced physical and cognitive aging

Working with collaborators at Tel Aviv University, Dixit, Kim, and colleagues studied both young and old golden spiny mice and compared them with closely related species.

The analysis revealed several traits that set the golden spiny mouse apart. Three were especially notable and may help explain how the species ages so well.

One ability was already known: golden spiny mice can heal skin injuries without visible scarring. The new work showed that this regenerative capacity does not disappear with age. Older golden spiny mice kept the same ability.

A second striking feature involved the thymus. In humans, this gland sits above the heart and makes a type of white blood cell that is essential for immune function. Across vertebrates, the thymus usually shrinks and deteriorates quickly as animals get older.

“Aging of the thymus actually precedes aging of all the other organs,” says Dixit. “But even in very old golden spiny mice, the thymus is structurally and functionally intact. And perhaps this gives the mice a much stronger immune system into old age.”

Dixit, Kim, and colleagues also found that older golden spiny mice did not show the expected loss of learning and memory that is commonly seen in aging animals.

“These are all of the major pathways that decline with age,” says Dixit. “Understanding how they’re maintained through age in this species could be of extreme importance.”

Keeping inflammation in check

As the body ages, chronic low-grade inflammation tends to increase, a process known as “inflammaging.” Much of that inflammation develops in fat tissue. To look for clues, Dixit, Kim, and colleagues examined gene activity in golden spiny mouse fat tissue and identified a protein called clusterin.

Clusterin helps clear misfolded proteins from the body, which can reduce their harmful effects. The protein has been associated with lower neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s disease and longer lifespan in many mammals, including humans (people 100 years or older tend to have higher concentrations of clusterin, for instance). In older golden spiny mice, immune cells in fat tissue showed high activity in the gene that produces clusterin.

To test whether clusterin itself could produce some of these effects, Dixit, Kim, and colleagues gave the protein to standard lab mice. The treated mice showed some of the same healthy aging traits observed in golden spiny mice. They had less decline in movement and healthier organs than mice that did not receive clusterin. They also showed signs of reduced inflammaging. Similar benefits were seen when human white blood cells were exposed to clusterin.

“We think that clusterin is one of the key operators of how golden spiny mice resist age-related decline,” says Kim. “This is a small start to a big narrative.”

Evolutionary advantages

Wild animals usually do not die simply because they are old. Predators, food shortages, and infections often kill them first. For that reason, healthy aging is not usually a trait that natural selection can strongly favor, since many animals do not live long enough for those traits to improve survival across generations.

Golden spiny mice, however, have several adaptations that may help them survive long enough for healthy aging traits to matter. Unlike many mice, they are active during the day. This helps them avoid competing with other mouse species for food and reduces contact with predators that hunt at night when other mice are active.

They also tolerate toxins and can survive long periods without food by lowering their energy use. This allows them to conserve energy while still remaining active enough to search for food. Their offspring also begin life at a more advanced developmental stage than other mice, and several females help care for pups, improving their chances of survival.

“So they have many ways of avoiding death,” says Dixit. “And we think that natural selection is then able to endow those healthy aging traits, which are then passed on from generation to generation.”

Dixit, Kim, and colleagues say the evidence points to metabolic pathways in golden spiny mice that help control resistance to aging. Similar pathways may also exist in other mice and in humans, but may have become inactive for reasons that are not yet clear. Proteins such as clusterin may be able to turn some of those pathways back on.

Dixit says these pathways could eventually point toward ways to improve aging and longevity in people. “We think that these are going to be stepping stones for new drugs in the future.”

Reference: “Immunometabolic resistors of aging in long-lived golden spiny mice” by Hee-Hoon Kim, Tali Sagiv-Zangi, Yun-Hee Youm, Hagar Vardi-Naim, Tamara Dlugos, Francesco Strino, Mila Kazavchinsky-Bar, Lian Egulsky, Monica Bodogai, Arya Biragyn, Yuval Kluger, Noga Kronfeld-Schor and Vishwa Deep Dixit, 25 February 2026, Science Advances.

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aec9991

This work was funded by the National Research Foundation of Korea grant RS-2024-00412002 (H.-H.K.), the Yale University Waldemar Von Zedtwitz endowed chair (V.D.D.), the Yale University School of Medicine’s intramural funding (V.D.D.), and the Israel Science Foundation grant 2129/20 (N.K.-S.).

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