This Glittering Ball of Stars Is 160,000 Light-Years Away – And Hiding a Wild Secret

Hubble’s razor-sharp view of NGC 1786, a globular cluster in the Large Magellanic Cloud, lets astronomers peer 160,000 light-years back to study some of the universe’s oldest stars.

By comparing these ancient stellar time capsules in dwarf galaxies to similar clusters in the Milky Way, researchers test whether multiple generations of stars are a cosmic norm. The findings promise new clues to the formative histories of both our neighbor galaxies and our own.

Cosmic Spotlight on NGC 1786

Hubble’s latest featured images turns our attention to NGC 1786, a dense ball of stars known as a globular cluster. It sits inside the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a small satellite galaxy orbiting the Milky Way about 160,000 light-years from Earth. Located in the southern constellation Dorado and first recorded by astronomer John Herschel in 1835, NGC 1786 now shines in unprecedented detail thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope.

Comparative Study of Ancient Clusters

The image is part of a project that contrasts the oldest globular clusters in three nearby dwarf galaxies (the LMC, the Small Magellanic Cloud, and the Fornax dwarf spheroidal galaxy) with their counterparts in the Milky Way. Our own galaxy contains more than 150 of these spherical, tightly bound star groups, and Hubble’s sharp vision has revealed them with remarkable clarity. Because globular clusters are extremely stable and endure for billions of years, astronomers treat them as “galactic time capsules,” preserving stars from the earliest chapters of each galaxy’s history.

Tracing Multiple Stellar Generations

Astronomers once thought that the stars in a globular cluster all formed together at about the same time, but the study of the old globular clusters in our galaxy has uncovered multiple populations of stars with different ages. In order to use globular clusters as historical markers, we must understand how they form and where these stars of varying ages come from.

This observing program examined old globular clusters like NGC 1786 in these external galaxies to see if they, too, contain multiple populations of stars. This research can tell us more not only about how the LMC was originally formed, but the Milky Way Galaxy, too.

