This Star Exploded – And Came Back Brighter Than Before

A dazzling new Hubble image reveals the spiral galaxy NGC 1309, nestled 100 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus.
With swirling blue stars, dust lanes, and hundreds of background galaxies, this cosmic scene is not just beautiful—it’s also scientifically significant.
A Galaxy 100 Million Light-Years Away
The spiral galaxy NGC 1309 is captured in striking detail in this featured Hubble Space Telescope image. Located roughly 100 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Eridanus, the galaxy is a brilliant example of cosmic structure and beauty.
The image showcases NGC 1309’s vibrant blue stars, swirling dark gas clouds, and a soft, luminous center. Surrounding the galaxy are hundreds of distant galaxies scattered throughout the background. Each small smudge or point of light represents an entire galaxy, with one notable exception. Near the top of the frame is a single star, easily recognized by the diffraction spikes produced by the telescope. This star belongs to our own Milky Way galaxy and lies only a few thousand light-years away.
Supernovae Spark Scientific Interest
Hubble has observed NGC 1309 multiple times, with earlier images released in 2006 (see image above) and 2014 (see image below). The galaxy drew particular attention due to two notable supernovae: SN 2002fk, observed in 2002, and SN 2012Z, observed in 2012. SN 2002fk was a textbook example of a Type Ia supernova, an event triggered when a white dwarf (the dense core left behind after a star dies) explodes.
The Case of the Zombie Star
SN 2012Z, on the other hand, was a bit of a renegade. It was classified as a Type Iax supernova: while its spectrum resembled that of a Type Ia supernova, the explosion wasn’t as bright as expected. Hubble observations showed that in this case, the supernova did not destroy the white dwarf completely, leaving behind a ‘zombie star’ that shone even brighter than it did before the explosion. Hubble observations of NGC 1309 taken across several years also made this the first time the white dwarf progenitor of a supernova has been identified in images taken before the explosion.
The breathtakingly beautiful Hubble photo of the spiral galaxy NGC 1309 shows more than just swirling stars and glowing dust.
