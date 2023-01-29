This Week @NASA: Nuclear Space Travel, SpaceX Crew-6 Mission, Honoring Our Fallen Heroes

By NASA January 29, 2023

Honoring our fallen heroes …

Working on a nuclear option for space travel …

And the next crewed mission to the space station … 

A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

Day of Remembrance: Honoring Our Fallen Heroes

NASA’s annual Day of Remembrance observance at Arlington National Cemetery took place on January 26. The event honors the astronauts of Apollo 1; space shuttles Challenger and Columbia; and others who lost their lives in support of NASA’s mission of exploration and discovery. The observance also preceded the 20th anniversary of the Columbia accident on February 1.

Rocket to Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) Spacecraft

Artist concept of Demonstration for Rocket to Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) spacecraft, which will demonstrate a nuclear thermal rocket engine. Nuclear thermal propulsion technology could be used for future NASA crewed missions to Mars. Credit: DARPA

NASA, DARPA to Test Nuclear Rocket Engine in Space

On January 24, NASA announced a collaboration with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA to demonstrate a nuclear thermal rocket engine in space that could help enable crewed NASA missions to Mars. Learn more at nasa.gov/spacetech.

SpaceX Crew-6 Crew Members in Dragon

The four crew members that comprise the SpaceX Crew-6 mission are seated inside the SpaceX Dragon crew ship during a training session at the company’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California. Seated from left in their spacesuits are, Mission Specialist Andrey Fedyaev, Pilot Warren “Woody” Hoburg, Commander Stephen Bowen, and Mission Specialist Sultan Alneyadi. Credit: SpaceX

Preview of SpaceX Crew-6 Mission

The members of our SpaceX Crew-6 mission, including NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, previewed the mission during a January 25 crew news conference at our Johnson Space Center. Crew-6 is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station no earlier than February 26.

James Webb Space Telescope Mural

Artistic mural of the James Webb Space Telescope. Credit: NASA

Webb Telescope to Receive Top Space Foundation Award

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope team has been selected to receive the Space Foundation’s 2023 John L. “Jack” Swigert, Jr. Award for Space Exploration. This annual award honors a space agency or other entity in space exploration and discovery.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA …

