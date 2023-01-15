This Week @NASA: Space Exploration Collaboration, Webb Reveals Galaxies From Dawn of the Universe

Continuing a collaboration in space exploration …

Space station research heads back to Earth …

And highlighting new science from NASA missions …

A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

US, Japan Sign Space Agreement at NASA Headquarters

On January 13 at NASA Headquarters, administrator Bill Nelson, Japan’s prime minister Kishida Fumio, and others were on hand as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hayashi Yoshimasa signed an agreement for a continued collaboration in space exploration between the two nations.

SpaceX Dragon Cargo Ship Departs the Space Station

A SpaceX Dragon cargo ship undocked from the International Space Station on January 9 with about 4,400 pounds of cargo to be returned to Earth, including valuable scientific experiments.

Webb, Other Missions Highlighted at AAS

The 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society featured news that our Webb Space Telescope helped reveal remarkable similarities between distant galaxies from the dawn of the universe and a rare class of small galaxies much closer to us.

Our Hubble Space Telescope, Chandra X-ray Observatory and TESS were also discussed at the meeting.



2022 effectively tied for Earth’s 5th warmest year since 1880, and the last 9 consecutive years have been the warmest 9 on record. NASA looks back at how heat was expressed in different ways around the world in 2022. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA Reports 2022 Tied for 5th Warmest Year on Record

According to an analysis by NASA, Earth’s global average surface temperature in 2022 tied with 2015 as the fifth warmest on record. The past nine years have been the warmest years since modern recordkeeping began in 1880.

That’s what’s up this week at NASA.