Today’s Spacewalk Thwarted by Spacesuit Problem

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were scheduled to conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) today. However, an issue with the water coolant system pump on Prokopyev’s Orlan spacesuit caused the spacewalk to be postponed.

The pair of cosmonauts, with assistance from European robotic arm operator Anna Kikina of Roscosmos, was slated to relocate a radiator from the Rassvet module to the Nauka science module on the ISS.

Today’s spacewalk would have continued the duo’s previous spacewalk on November 17 where they prepared the radiator for its relocation. A backup date for today’s spacewalk is to be determined.