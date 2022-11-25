Today’s Spacewalk Thwarted by Spacesuit Problem

By NASA November 25, 2022

Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin During Spacewalk

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin conduct a six-hour and 25-minute spacewalk on November 17, 2022,  in their Orlan spacesuits to transfer a radiator from the Rassvet module to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module for future installation. The duo is pictured tethered to the Rassvet module with the Soyuz MS-22 crew ship docked at top. Credit: NASA

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were scheduled to conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) today. However, an issue with the water coolant system pump on Prokopyev’s Orlan spacesuit caused the spacewalk to be postponed.

The pair of cosmonauts, with assistance from European robotic arm operator Anna Kikina of Roscosmos, was slated to relocate a radiator from the Rassvet module to the Nauka science module on the ISS.

Today’s spacewalk would have continued the duo’s previous spacewalk on November 17 where they prepared the radiator for its relocation. A backup date for today’s spacewalk is to be determined.

