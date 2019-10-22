U.S. Army Robotics: Teaming for Future Soldier Combat [Video]

The U.S. Army’s investment for the 10 year, Army-led foundational research program has resulted in advanced science in four critical areas of ground combat robotics that affects the way U.S. Warfighters see, think, move and team.

In this video, the CCDC Army Research Laboratory conveys that government investment in ground combat robotics is critical to ensuring U.S. maneuver forces maintain a marked combat advantage. The U.S. Army needs to continue its legacy of forecasting technological imperatives for our Soldiers and aligning the enabling research priorities so America can defeat near-peer adversarial threats. Featuring: Professor Nicholas Roy, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Dr. Larry Matthies, JPL and Dr. Jean Oh, Carnegie Mellon University. (Produced by CCDC ARL T’Jae Ellis)