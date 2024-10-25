A new technique called ‘femtosecond-fieldoscopy’ developed by the Max Planck Institute enables the precise detection of biomarkers in minute liquid quantities using ultrashort laser pulses.
This method provides a clear molecular ‘fingerprint’ for identifying specific molecules and opens up possibilities for advanced biomedical research and applications.
Breakthrough in Biomarker Detection
In a groundbreaking development for biomarker detection, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light have introduced a new technique known as ‘femtosecond-fieldoscopy’. This method allows for highly precise measurement of tiny liquid quantities, down to the micromolar level, with exceptional sensitivity in the near-infrared spectrum. This advancement opens up exciting possibilities for label-free bio-imaging and detecting target molecules in aqueous environments, with promising applications in biomedical science.
Ultrashort laser pulses can cause molecules to vibrate, like how a quick tap makes a bell ring. When excited by these brief light pulses, the molecules generate a signal known as ‘free-induction decay’ (FID), which contains valuable information about the molecules. This signal, lasting as little as a trillionth of a second, provides a distinct ‘fingerprint’ of the molecule. Femtosecond-fieldoscopy improves the detection of this signal by separating it from the laser pulse itself, making it easier to observe the molecule’s response without interference. This breakthrough allows scientists to identify specific molecules with exceptional accuracy, enabling cleaner, interference-free detection of biological markers.
As a proof of concept, the researchers demonstrated the ability to measure weak combination bands in water and ethanol at concentrations as low as 4.13 micromoles, showcasing the technique’s precision and potential.
Advancements in Ultrafast Pulse Measurement
At the heart of this technique is the creation of high-power ultrashort light pulses, achieved using photonic crystal fibers filled with gas. These pulses, compressed to nearly a single cycle of a light wave, are combined with phase-stable near-infrared pulses for detection. A field detection method, electro-optic sampling, can measure these ultrafast pulses with near-petahertz detection bandwidth, capturing fields with 400 attoseconds temporal resolution. This extraordinary time resolution enables scientists to observe molecular interactions with incredible precision.
“Our findings significantly enhance the analytical capabilities for liquid samples analysis, providing higher sensitivity and a broader dynamic range,” said Anchit Srivastava, PhD student at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light. “Importantly, our technique allows us to filter out signals from both liquid and gas phases, leading to more accurate measurements.”
Hanieh Fattahi explains: “By simultaneously measuring both phase and intensity information, we open new possibilities for high-resolution biological spectro-microscopy. This research not only pushes the boundary of field-resolved metrology but also deepens our understanding of ultrafast phenomena and has potential applications across various fields, including chemistry and biology, where precise molecular detection is essential.”
Reference: “Near-petahertz fieldoscopy of liquid” by Anchit Srivastava, Andreas Herbst, Mahdi M. Bidhendi, Max Kieker, Francesco Tani and Hanieh Fattahi, 21 October 2024, Nature Photonics.
DOI: 10.1038/s41566-024-01548-2
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At the heart of this technique is the creation of high-power ultrashort light pulses, achieved using photonic crystal fibers filled with gas.
VERY GOOD!
Please ask researchers to think deeply:
1. Are the hypothetical particles (including so-called Photon, Quantum) high-dimensional spacetime matter or low dimensional spacetime matter?
2. Which is faster in terms of between quantum entanglement and the spacetime synchronization of speed of light of Relativity?
3. Is the quantum entanglement related to the entanglement of topological vortices?
4. How is quantum spacetime entangled?
5. Is topological vortex high-dimensional spacetime matter or low dimensional spacetime matter?
6. Can low dimensional spacetime matter be the understructure of high-dimensional spacetime matter?
7. Which is easier to understand, topological materials or so-called quantum materials?
8. Is quantum material a topological material?
9. How do you understand the cat in quantum mechanics that is both dead and alive?
10. Is the topological vortex left-handed or right-handed?
11. Is the spacetime vortex a fact?
12. Which is easier to understand, topological vortex gravity or quantum gravity?
13. Doesn’t physics want a unified standard for basic materials?
14. Doesn’t physics believe that basic materials should have a unified standard structure？
15. Can the nature essence of science be imagined freely?
16. Can two sets of high-dimensional spacetime objects (such as two sets of cobalt-60) rotate in reverse to form a mirror image of each other?
17. Do the Physical Review family publications have the courage to publicly replies the above questions one by one in the comment section?
18. Is the so-called academic publications (including Physical Review Letters) trustworthy?
and so on.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory (TVT): Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena. Topological vortex theory (TVT) heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. Mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
All things follow certain laws, which can be revealed through observation and research ( such as topological structures ). Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering.
Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286). It is normal to make mistakes in scientific research, but what is abnormal is to stubbornly adhere to erroneous positions and not repent.
Let us continue to witness via facts the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of sciences and humanities in human society. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of certain so-called academic publications or endorsements from certain so-called scientific awards.
As some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/super-photons-unveiled-sculpting-light-into-unbreakable-communication-networks/#comment-861546 ): Fortunately, we have enough pieces to put the puzzle together properly, and there are folks who have chosen to forego today’s societal structures in order to do exactly that.
Additionally, some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/science-made-simple-what-is-nuclear-fission/#comment-862083 ): You have been spewing this type of nonsensical word salad for several years now. Outrage doesn’t equal competence. If anything, your inability to convince anyone is a sign of your incompetence. Ask the commenter：Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, and it even won awards. These so-called academic publications blatantly talk nonsense, which is a public humiliation of the normal intellectual level of the public. Do you think this is human misfortune or personal misfortune?
Isn’t this the evil consequence of the Physics Review family misleading science? Academic circle is not Entertainment industry. Have some people really never know what shame is?