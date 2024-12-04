Unlocking Earth’s Energy Balance: NASA’s CubeSats Explore Polar Heat Loss

NASA’s PREFIRE mission uses two small CubeSats to measure far-infrared radiation emitted by Earth’s polar regions, offering unprecedented insights into the Arctic and Antarctic’s contribution to the planet’s energy balance.

Despite GPS challenges, the satellites have successfully gathered and transmitted data since mid-2023, employing alternative geolocation methods.

NASA’s PREFIRE Mission

Two shoebox-sized satellites, part of NASA’s Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-Infrared Experiment (PREFIRE) mission, are measuring the heat emitted as far-infrared radiation from the Arctic and Antarctica into space. This type of data has never been systematically collected before and provides critical insights into Earth’s energy balance.

The measurements will help researchers better understand when and where the polar regions release far-infrared radiation and how factors like atmospheric water vapor and clouds affect the amount of heat that escapes.

Addressing GPS Challenges and Data Collection

The first cube satellite, or CubeSat, launched on May 25 from New Zealand and started sending back science data in July. Launched on June 5, the second CubeSat had an issue with its GPS unit, which researchers were planning to use to help geolocate the science data from the satellite.

After the GPS unit on the first CubeSat also began experiencing issues, the PREFIRE team decided to turn off the GPS units on both CubeSats and use an alternative method for geolocating the science data. The second CubeSat started sending back science data in August. The GPS issue has not affected the science operations of either CubeSat.

Public Data Availability and Future Applications

Initial data products from both CubeSats were made publicly available in late October through NASA’s Atmospheric Science Data Center. Subsequent data products are scheduled for public release in early 2025. Data from the mission will help researchers better predict how a changing climate will affect the planet’s ice, seas, and weather. This information can be used to help communities around the world better prepare for shifts in climate and weather patterns.

