Was Jesus’ Crucified Body Wrapped in the Shroud of Turin? Newly Found Medieval Text Declares Relic a “Clear Fake”

A leading Shroud of Turin scholar says the findings are “further historical evidence that even in the Middle Ages, they knew that the Shroud was not authentic.”

Newly discovered medieval evidence provides fresh reason to question the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin, the linen cloth long believed by many to have wrapped the body of the crucified Jesus.

After analysis, this previously unknown document has emerged as one of the earliest rejections of the famous 14-foot relic and currently stands as the oldest written evidence dismissing its authenticity.

The findings, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medieval History, reveal that Nicole Oresme, a prominent Norman theologian and later bishop, had described the Shroud as a “clear” and “patent” forgery, attributing it to deliberate deceptions carried out by members of the clergy.

Oresme’s critical rejection of the Shroud

The Shroud bears a faint double image of a naked man, resembling traditional depictions of Jesus after crucifixion, and its authenticity continues to be hotly debated. Despite persistent belief among many, growing scientific research continues to challenge its origin.

For instance, a recent study published in Archaeometry used 3D analysis to argue that the cloth had been draped over a sculpture rather than a human body. Radiocarbon dating has also placed the linen’s production in the late 13th or 14th century.

“This now-controversial relic has been caught up in a polemic between supporters and detractors of its cult for centuries,” explains Dr. Nicolas Sarzeaud, the lead author of this new study.

Importance of Nicole Oresme’s critique

Dr. Sarzeaud, a historian at the Université Catholique of Louvain in Belgium and a fellow of the Villa Médicis in Rome, specializes in the study of relics, images, and their role in medieval society.

He emphasizes the importance of this new paper, noting that the statement uncovered within Oresme’s treatise—first identified by historians Alain Boureau and Béatrice Delaurenti—constitutes the earliest “official” and authoritative rejection of the Shroud yet found.

This precedes the well-known denunciation of 1389 by Pierre d’Arcis, bishop of Troyes, who denounced the cloth as a fraud and reported that an earlier bishop had raised the same objections around 1355.

According to Dr. Sarzeaud, Oresme—who later became the Bishop of Lisieux in France—was a key intellectual of his time, noted for applying rational explanations to reported miracles and unexplained phenomena. His influence extended across fields as varied as economics, mathematics, physics, astrology, astronomy, and philosophy.

Oresme’s views on clerical deception

“What has been uncovered is a significant dismissal of the Shroud,” Dr. Sarzeaud states.

“Oresme asserts: ‘I do not need to believe anyone who claims: “Someone performed such miracle for me,” because many clergy men thus deceive others, in order to elicit offerings for their churches. ‘This is clearly the case for a church in Champagne, where it was said that there was the shroud of the Lord Jesus Christ, and for the almost infinite number of those who have forged such things, and others.’

“Nicole Oresme did not choose just any venerated object as an example of a fraud orchestrated by the clergy. Oresme chose the claim of the Champenoise (Lirey) shrine to possess the Shroud as a striking example of lies fabricated by the clergy.

“What makes Oresme’s writing stand out is his attempt to provide rational explanations for unexplained phenomena, rather than interpreting them as divine or demonic. The philosopher even rated witnesses according to factors such as their reliability and cautioned against rumors.

Historical context of clerical fraud accusations

“Nicole Oresme was unwilling to compromise his scholarly approach for pastoral purposes; it was essential for him to denounce all errors and manipulations.”

Dr. Sarzeaud adds: “When viewed in the broader history of relics and devotional images, this case gives us an unusually detailed account of clerical fraud – a topic typically treated generically in satire or theological debates on the potential for superstitious devotion, but very rarely documented in the form of concrete accusations of fraud against a clerical institution.

“Oresme’s assessment of the Shroud, too, actually prompted him to be more broadly suspicious of the word of clergy altogether.”

Commenting on Dr. Sarzeaud’s findings, world-leading Shroud of Turin expert Professor Andrea Nicolotti says the results are “further historical evidence that even in the Middle Ages, they knew that the Shroud was not authentic”.

“The other technological and scientific evidence, which points in the same direction, remains unchanged,” adds Professor Nicolotti, who is a Professor of History of Christianity and Churches at the University of Turin.

“This new discovery of Oresme’s conclusion is particularly important because it confirms that at the time of its composition, likely in the 1370s, that a shroud had been fraudulently presented as authentic in Lirey. And this was widespread news, reaching as far as Paris.

“This allowed Oresme to cite it in one of his books, confident that his readers would understand what he was talking about.

“Oresme’s opinion is very important because it comes from a person who was not personally involved in the dispute, and therefore had no interest in supporting his own position.

Mapping the Shroud’s medieval history

“With this document, the story we already knew from other sources is perfectly confirmed.”

In addition to the revelation of Oresme’s document, a main feature of Sarzeaud’s paper is its detailed history mapping of the physical journey of the Shroud during this period.

Sarzeaud says Oresme would have assessed the Shroud, as it had found its way to Lirey, a village in France’s Champagne region. (As such, the controversial relic was known as the Shroud of Lirey in medieval times.)

Oresme, Dr. Sarzeaud explains, referenced the Shroud in a document written between 1355 and 1382, most likely after 1370. He hypothesizes that Oresme learned about the Lirey fraud while he was a scholar and counselor to the king in the 1350s.

Church investigations and later exposure

It was displayed in Lirey until around 1355 when the Bishop of Troyes ordered its removal. This followed extensive investigations, adding evidence that it was not authentic and people had been paid to ‘fake miracles’.

It was then hidden away for more than three decades until it was granted permission from Pope Clement VII to be displayed once more, but under the strict instruction that worshippers were to be told that it was a ‘figure or representation of the Shroud’ and it should be exposed as such.

It was formally announced as a fake in a memorandum for Pope Clement VII in 1389. The bishop even asked Charles VI of France to halt further displays of the Shroud – referring to it as ‘a manufactured cloth, artificially portrayed’.

Today, many centuries on, replicas are exposed all over the world, but the Shroud is rarely shown to the public.

So, what does Dr. Sarzeaud feel about what Oresme’s conclusion of the Shroud of Turin means for its authenticity?

“The Shroud is the most documented case of a forged relic in the Middle Ages, and one of the few examples of a cult denounced and stopped by the Church and clerics,” he explains.

“Although we generally consider people from this era to be credulous, Oresme provides a precious example of medieval critical thinking, evaluating testimonies and dismissing evidence not corroborated by any real evidence – so, naturally, I agree with his assessment.

“It is striking that, of the thousands of relics from this period, it is the one most clearly described as false by the medieval Church that has become the most famous today.”

Reference: “A New Document on the Appearance of the Shroud of Turin from Nicole Oresme: Fighting False Relics and False Rumours in the Fourteenth Century” by Nicolas Sarzeaud, 28 August 2025, Journal of Medieval History.

DOI: 10.1080/03044181.2025.2546884

