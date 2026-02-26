What Happens to Your Brain When You Eat 30% Less for 20 Years?

Long-term calorie restriction may help preserve brain cell function and slow molecular signs of aging.

As we grow older, brain cells gradually lose efficiency. Cells in the central nervous system begin to show metabolic problems and accumulate oxidative damage, which interferes with their normal function. One important consequence is difficulty maintaining the myelin sheath (the protective covering around nerve fibers), a structure essential for fast and reliable communication between neurons.

When myelin breaks down, white matter in the brain deteriorates, a change commonly seen with aging. At the same time, microglia, the brain’s primary immune cells, can shift from protective responders to persistently activated cells.

Although microglial activation is a normal defense against injury or infection, in aging and in diseases such as Alzheimer’s, it can become chronic, fueling inflammation that harms neurons. The reasons this transition occurs are still not fully understood.

Long-term calorie restriction examined

Researchers at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine have now reported evidence that long-term calorie restriction may counter some of these age-related changes. In a study using an experimental model closely related to humans, the team found that reducing calorie intake by 30% for more than 20 years slowed biological signs of brain aging.

“While calorie restriction is a well-established intervention that can slow biological aging and may reduce age-related metabolic alterations in shorter-lived experimental models, this study provides rare, long-term evidence that calorie restriction may also protect against brain aging in more complex species,” says corresponding author Ana Vitantonio, a fifth-year PhD student in the department of pharmacology, physiology & biophysics.

The project was launched in the 1980s in collaboration with the National Institute on Aging and tracked two groups throughout their natural lifespans. One group followed a typical, nutritionally balanced diet, while the other consistently consumed about 30% fewer calories.

The initial aim was to determine whether sustained calorie restriction could extend lifespan. After the subjects died of natural causes, scientists conducted postmortem analyses of their brains to investigate how decades of different eating patterns influenced cellular aging.

Inside the aging brain cell

To understand what was happening inside aging brain cells, the team used single-nuclei RNA sequencing, a method that examines gene activity within individual cells. By comparing brain tissue from individuals on a standard diet with those on a calorie-restricted diet, the researchers were able to identify differences in gene expression and biological pathways associated with aging.

They found that brain cells from the calorie-restricted group showed stronger metabolic function and improved cellular performance. These cells displayed higher levels of myelin-related gene expression and greater activity in important metabolic pathways (glycolytic and fatty acid biosynthetic pathways) that support the production and maintenance of myelin.

According to the researchers, these results suggest that long-term dietary habits can influence the course of brain aging at a molecular level. “This is important because these cellular alterations could have implications that are relevant to cognition and learning. In other words, dietary habits may influence brain health and eating fewer calories may slow some aspects of brain aging when implemented long term,” adds co-author Tara L. Moore, PhD, professor of anatomy & neurobiology.

Reference: “Calorie Restriction Attenuates Transcriptional Aging Signatures in White Matter Oligodendrocytes and Immune Cells of the Monkey Brain” by Ana T. Vitantonio, Christina Dimovasili, Yuchen Liu, Bingtian Ye, Jou-Hsuan Roxie Lee, Molly Hartigan, Benjamin Bouchard, Madelyn Ray, Bryce Conner, Kelli L. Vaughan, Julie A. Mattison, Tara L. Moore, Chao Zhang and Douglas L. Rosene, 24 November 2025, Aging Cell.

DOI: 10.1111/acel.70298

This research was supported by the National Institutes of Health awards 1RF1AG062831-01, 2RF1AG043640-06, NIGMS 5T32GM008541-25, 1R21DK143406-01 and the NIA Intramural Research Program, NIH.

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