What If the Best Way to Save Nature Is to Let It Change?

Conservation scientists are challenging the old-school mindset of preserving natural areas in a fixed, untouched state. Instead, they argue that embracing the natural ebb and flow of ecosystem, especially wildfire and other disturbances, is crucial to resilience in the face of climate change.

Suppressing natural forces has backfired, leading to worse outcomes like increased forest loss even in supposedly protected areas. The solution? Shifting focus toward dynamic conservation, guided by Indigenous practices like cultural burning, which have sustained ecosystems for generations.

Rethinking Conservation in Protected Areas

A new article in BioScience, the journal of the American Institute of Biological Sciences, challenges long-standing conservation approaches. The authors argue that protected areas, such as national parks and designated wilderness zones, should focus on maintaining natural landscape dynamics instead of trying to preserve fixed conditions or static features.

Dr. Gavin M. Jones of the USDA Forest Service and his colleagues suggest that many current conservation strategies actively suppress natural processes like wildfire. This resistance, they argue, leads to a “backfire effect” by increasing ecosystem vulnerability to climate change and other major disturbances.

“Under climatic change, resisting natural landscape dynamics will backfire and heighten vulnerability to ecosystem transformation through large-scale disturbance,” say the authors.

Unintended Consequences in Forest Management

The authors highlight an example from western U.S. forests, where efforts to protect mature and old-growth trees by preventing natural disturbances have, ironically, led to more severe habitat loss. In California, they note, mature forest habitats within protected spotted owl zones experienced greater losses from drought and wildfire between 2011 and 2020 than areas outside those zones, likely due to the breakdown of forest conditions that would normally be more resilient to fire and drought.

The proposed shift to protecting landscape dynamics will involve greater intentional human action and may, in the short term, generate conditions unseen in recent times, such as lower tree stand densities. To help guide the process, Jones and colleagues argue for the inclusion of Indigenous knowledge and practices, such as cultural burning, which were typically suppressed within traditional “fortress conservation” models. The authors highlight that, in many areas, Indigenous approaches have millennia-long track records of successfully maintaining ecosystem dynamics.

A Call for a Conservation Paradigm Shift

The authors conclude by noting that, despite the need for a significant paradigm shift, “protecting a place and embracing change are not mutually exclusive. We must consider reducing our focus on conserving landscapes, and move toward the conservation of landscape dynamics.”

Reference: “Conserving landscape dynamics, not just landscapes” by Gavin M Jones, Craig Thompson, Sarah C Sawyer, Kari E Norman, Sean A Parks, Tanya M Hayes and Don L Hankins, 24 March 2025, BioScience.

DOI: 10.1093/biosci/biaf023

