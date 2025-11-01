18th-Century Mechanical Volcano Comes to Life After 250 Years

A mechanical artwork created in 1775 to portray the eruption of Italy’s Mount Vesuvius has been brought to life for the first time.

A remarkable mechanical artwork first envisioned in 1775 to capture the eruption of Italy’s Mount Vesuvius has been realized for the very first time, 250 years after it was imagined. This modern recreation became possible through the use of advanced technology and the creativity of two engineering students from the University of Melbourne.

The original idea came from Sir William Hamilton, who served as the British ambassador to Naples and Sicily between 1765 and 1800. A devoted vulcanologist, Hamilton sought to merge art with scientific curiosity, designing a mechanism that could recreate the vivid spectacle of volcanic activity through mechanical movement and light.

Inspired by the 1771 watercolor Night View of a Current of Lava by British-Italian artist Pietro Fabris, the modern version brings Hamilton’s concept to life using light and motion to mimic glowing lava streams and eruptive bursts. Although there is no evidence the original device was ever constructed, a detailed sketch preserved in the Bordeaux Municipal Library provided the crucial reference needed for today’s reconstruction.

Dr. Richard Gillespie, Senior Curator in the Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology, initiated the project and supervised its development.

“It is fitting that after 250 years exactly, our students have brought this dormant project to life,” he said.

“It is a wonderful piece of science communication. People around the world have always been fascinated by the immense power of volcanoes.”

Reimagining History with Modern Tools

Master of Mechatronics student Xinyu (Jasmine) Xu and Master of Mechanical Engineering student Yuji (Andy) Zeng spent three months building the device in The Creator Space student workshop. Using modern materials and technologies — including laser-cut timber and acrylic, programmable LED lighting, and electronic control systems — they reimagined Hamilton’s clockwork-driven design for a contemporary audience.

“The project offered a wealth of learning opportunities. I’ve extended many skills, including programming, soldering, and physics applications,” Ms. Xu said.

Mr. Zeng said the project provided a new perspective on mechanical engineering applications.

“It was a fantastic way to build my hands-on problem-solving skills,” he said. “We still faced some of the challenges that Hamilton faced. The light had to be designed and balanced so the mechanisms were hidden from view.”

Research engineer Mr. Andrew Kogios, who supervised the students, said their enthusiasm and perseverance led to enormous skill development.

“From selecting materials and 3D printing, to troubleshooting electronics and satisfying requirements, working collaboratively with Yuji and Xinyu has been extremely rewarding,” Mr. Kogios said. “Experiences like these, supplementing their university studies, position them well for their future endeavors.”

The device is the centerpiece of The Grand Tour, a new exhibition in the University’s Baillieu Library, which runs until June 28, 2026.

