30% Longer Life: Cancer Drug Combo Flips the Aging Switch

A potent drug combo extends mouse lifespan by 30% and boosts health in old age by targeting aging pathways in a unique, synergistic way, raising hopes for future human trials.

Mice lived about 30% longer when treated with a combination of Rapamycin and Trametinib, significantly more than either drug alone.

The therapy reduced chronic inflammation and slowed the onset of cancer, promoting healthier aging.

The two drugs together triggered unique genetic changes, influencing how genes behave in ways not seen with either drug on its own, all without added side effects.

Dual Drug Combo Extends Lifespan Significantly

Researchers have found that combining two cancer drugs—Trametinib and Rapamycin—can help mice live about 30% longer. On their own, Trametinib extended lifespan by 5 to 10 percent, while Rapamycin added 15 to 20 percent. But together, the results were far greater than either drug alone.

Not only did the mice live longer, but they also stayed healthier. The combination therapy reduced chronic inflammation in the brain and body and delayed the development of cancer. These changes suggest the treatment helped the animals age more slowly and avoid common age-related diseases.

Targeting the Aging Pathway With Cancer Drugs

Both Rapamycin and Trametinib are already used in cancer treatment. They work by acting on different parts of a biological network called Ras/Insulin/TOR, which is deeply involved in how aging unfolds. Rapamycin is already known as a strong “geroprotector”—a type of drug that slows aging and extends lifespan. Trametinib, which targets a related pathway called Ras/MEK/ERK, hadn’t been tested in mice for lifespan effects until now, although earlier studies in flies hinted it might help.

Interestingly, when the two drugs were used together, the results weren’t just additive. The combination triggered unique changes in gene activity—effects that couldn’t be seen when the drugs were given separately. This suggests the combo interacts with aging biology in a powerful new way.

Clinical Trial Potential for Human Aging

The research team is now working to refine the use of Trametinib in animal models, aiming to maximize its benefits while minimizing side effects. Since Trametinib is already approved for use in humans, this opens the door to potential clinical trials focused on healthy aging.

“Trametinib, especially in combination with Rapamycin, is a good candidate to be tested in clinical trials as a geroprotector. We hope that our results will be taken up by others and tested in humans. Our focus is on optimising the use of Trametinib in animal models,” explains Sebastian Grönke.

Aiming for Healthier, Not Just Longer Lives

Co-senior author Professor Dame Linda Partridge (UCL Institute of Healthy Ageing and Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing) said: “While we do not expect a similar extension to human lifespans as we found in mice, we hope that the drugs we’re investigating could help people to stay healthy and disease-free for longer late in life. Further research in humans in the years to come will help us to elucidate how these drugs may be useful to people, and who might be able to benefit.”

Reference: “The geroprotectors trametinib and rapamycin combine additively to extend mouse healthspan and lifespan” by Lisonia Gkioni, Tobias Nespital, Maarouf Baghdadi, Carolina Monzó, Jitin Bali, Taim Nassr, Anna Lena Cremer, Andreas Beyer, Joris Deelen, Heiko Backes, Sebastian Grönke and Linda Partridge, 28 May 2025, Nature Aging.

DOI: 10.1038/s43587-025-00876-4

The research for this study was conducted at the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing with funding from the European Research Council and co-funded by the CECAD Cluster of Excellence for Ageing Research at the University of Cologne.

