47 Million Years Old: Oldest True Cicada Unearthed in Europe

Eoplatypleura messelensis is the oldest known true cicada ever identified in Europe.

For the first time, a fossilized true cicada has been identified from the Messel Pit deposits. Eoplatypleura messelensis is among the oldest known representatives of modern true cicadas in Eurasia and marks the earliest record of the subfamily Cicadinae worldwide.

This discovery, made at the UNESCO World Heritage Site near Darmstadt, enhances our understanding of the region’s ancient fauna, fills a significant gap in the cicada fossil record, and sheds light on the evolution and spread of this insect group in Europe during the Cenozoic era. The findings were published today in the journal Scientific Reports.

Rare fossil shows large size and wing pattern

The adult female cicada from the 47-million-year-old oil shale of the Messel Pit is remarkably well preserved, with a body length of about 26.5 millimeters and a wingspan of 68.2 millimeters.

“The family of true cicadas (Cicadidae) is one of the most species-rich insect groups today. Nevertheless, there are only very few fossil finds compared to the large number of modern species,” explains Dr. Sonja Wedmann from the Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum Frankfurt.

She adds, “Within this family, the Platypleurini group is particularly striking. It has a wide distribution and includes many species with unique traits. For the first time, we have now described a fossil from this group of cicadas.”

The newly identified species, Eoplatypleura messelensis, stands out not only for its size but also for its broad, vividly patterned wings.

“These patterns are similar to those seen in modern cicada species of the Platypleurini group, which typically inhabit wooded and shrubby environments. Given the subtropical vegetation that existed in the Messel area 47 million years ago, this wing coloration may have served a similar ecological role, such as camouflage,” says first author Dr. Hui Jiang. Jiang, supported by a Senckenberg Global Fellowship, carried out the study during her time at the Senckenberg Research Station “Messel Pit.”

The fossil is also noted for its compact head, small compound eyes, and broad forewings with a distinctively curved leading edge. Although the specimen is female, its taxonomic classification indicates that males of this group were likely capable of producing loud mating calls, Jiang adds.

A new genus expands the cicada fossil record

To date, at least 44 fossil finds of cicadas have been documented from the Cenozoic era, the period beginning around 66 million years ago. “The cicada we have described as a new genus and species is one of the oldest known representatives of today’s true cicadas in Eurasia and represents the earliest record of the subfamily Cicadinae worldwide. It is also the first described buzzing cicada from the Messel Pit,” adds Senckenberg excavation supervisor Wedmann.

According to the study, the discovery not only expands our knowledge of the fauna of the Messel Pit but also closes an important gap in the history of cicadas in the Eocene. In the future, Eoplatypleura messelensis could serve as an important chronological reference for genetic studies on the evolutionary history of these animals and provide new insights into the origin and spread of the Platypleurini.

Wedmann summarizes: “Every new fossil find from the Messel Pit UNESCO World Heritage Site is of great scientific importance. Insects account for a large part of biodiversity. Their fossil record helps us to better understand the development of complex ecosystems and ecological interactions. Fossils such as our true cicada offer fascinating insights into life around 47 million years ago and provide valuable information on the origins of today’s insect diversity.

Reference: “Sounds from the Eocene: the first singing cicada from the Messel Pit, Germany” by Hui Jiang, Maxwell S. Moulds, Stephan M. Blank, Jes Rust and Sonja Wedmann, 29 April 2025, Scientific Reports.

DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-94099-7

