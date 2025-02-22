500-Year-Old Transylvanian Diaries Expose Brutal Reality of the Little Ice Age

Tapping into ‘society’s archive’, researchers have examined written sources from the 16th century that chronicle famine, excessive flooding, and plagues in what today is Romania.

Glaciers, sediments, and pollen provide valuable insights into past climates. In addition to these natural records, historical documents such as diaries, travel notes, parish, and monastery registers—collectively known as the “society’s archive”—contain observations and reports on local climate conditions from previous centuries.

During the second half of the 16th century, Europe experienced significant climatic changes. The western regions cooled considerably as the Little Ice Age intensified, leading to a temperature drop of approximately 0.5°C. This period was also marked by heavy rainfall and frequent flooding, particularly in the 1590s. However, in Transylvania, hot weather was recorded more often than cold weather throughout the century.

“This makes us believe that the Little Ice Age could have manifested itself later in this part of Europe,” said Caciora.

Later writings, in which more cold waves and severe winters are mentioned, support this thesis.

Delayed ice age

The sources tell of a particularly hot and dry first half of the century. “One compelling passage comes from a historical document describing the summer of 1540. ‘The springs dried up, and the rivers dwindled to mere trickles. Livestock fell in the fields, and the air was thick with despair as the people gathered in processions, praying for rain,’” said Caciora. “This vivid account underscores the emotional and spiritual dimensions of living through climatic extremes.”

Climate catastrophes

Such weather variations often resulted in catastrophes, related directly or indirectly to the climate. These included 30 years during which the Black Death ravaged the land, 23 years of famine, and nine years during which locust invasions were recorded.

However tragic, weather extremes and resulting calamities could have driven changes in settlement patterns, the researchers said. “Towns might have adopted flood-resistant infrastructure or migrated to more favorable areas. The challenges might also have spurred technological innovations, such as improved irrigation systems or storage facilities,” Caciora explained.

The human element

“Chronicles and diaries reveal how people perceived, responded to, and were impacted by these events,” Caciora continued.

Despite the insights it provides, the study faces several limitations, the researchers pointed out. Few people were literate, reports are often subjective, or only true on local scales. In addition, the records are fragmented. For example, the researchers were not able to include any records about 15 years of the 16th century, either because no records existed, or they were too contradictory for inclusion.

Nevertheless, these writings not only provide a glimpse into how people in the past might have lived, but are also relevant for modern climate resilience strategies, particularly in understanding the socio-economic consequences of extreme weather events and their role in shaping human history. “Studying climate records from the society’s archive is as crucial as analyzing natural proxies,” Caciora explained. “It provides a human-centric perspective on past climatic events.”

